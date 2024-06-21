Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, June 21, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, June 21, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TRENDING VIDEOS:
Butte men get 40 years in prison for 2021 bounty hunt fatal shooting
Butte men get 40 years in prison for 2021 bounty hunt fatal shooting
88-year-old Billings man sentenced to prison for 2 bank robberies
Billings man, 88, sentenced to prison for 2 bank robberies
Millions of Americans under heat advisory
108 million Americans under heat advisory
Wyoming 4-year-old battling brain injury after two-story fall
Wyoming 4-year-old battling brain injury after two-story fall