Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, June 20, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, June 20, 2024, the first day of Summer - latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

Here's what's at stake as Supreme Court is set to rule on Idaho abortion law

Here's what's at stake as Supreme Court is set to rule on Idaho abortion law

Madison Valley ranchers aim to reduce conflicts between grizzly bears, livestock

Madison Valley ranchers aim to reduce conflicts between grizzly bears, livestock

Pretty to look at, bad for the environment: Noxious weeds in Montana

Pretty to look at, bad for the environment: Let's talk about noxious weeds

The Ten Commandments must be displayed in Louisiana classrooms under new law