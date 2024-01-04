Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Jan. 4, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

Gov. Gianforte visits Montana This Morning

Governor Greg Gianforte visits Montana This Morning, 1-4-2024

MSU splits in Summit League Challenge doubleheader

Montana State splits in Summit League Challenge doubleheader

13-year-old gamer becomes first to beat Tetris - by breaking it

13-year-old gamer becomes first to beat Tetris — by breaking it

'Snow drought': MSU scientist talks about El Nino winter on CBS News