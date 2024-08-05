Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Aug. 5, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TRENDING VIDEOS:
After stabbing pit bull to protect her dog, Bozeman woman recounts experience
After stabbing pit bull to protect her dog, Bozeman woman recounts experience
BNSF train sparks multiple spot fires in Livingston
BNSF train causes multiple spot fires in Livingston
Harris could pick VP running mate on Monday
Kamala Harris could pick VP running mate on Monday
Trump campaign spokeswoman: NABJ appearance was a 'success'
Trump campaign spokeswoman: Trump's NABJ appearance was a 'success'
California's Park Fire is 25% contained, now the 4th largest in state history
California's Park Fire is 25% contained, now the 4th largest in state history