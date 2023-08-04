Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Aug. 4, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TOP VIDEOS:
Wildfire near Elmo grows:
Niarada Fire near Elmo grows to 13,686 acres
Boaters warned of low water levels in Whitefish:
Boaters advised of water levels dropping on Whitefish Lake
Meet the judge in Trump Jan. 6th trial:
Meet Tanya Chutkan, the judge assigned to the Trump Jan. 6 trial
Millions to lose COVID benefits this fall:
Millions of people are set to lose COVID-era benefits this fall