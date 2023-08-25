Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Aug. 25, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

Trump booked in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump booked, released in GA election case

Therapy dog joins Montana fire station

Therapy dog joins Billings Fire Department

Buttigieg aims to fix ailing bridges

Buttigieg defends effort to fix ailing bridges across the country

Counties challenge MT property tax system