Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, April 2, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

Trump posts $175M bond in fraud case

Trump posts $175M bond in New York civil fraud case

Fire chief explains signs of a propane leak after house explosion in Big Sky

Fire chief explains signs of a propane leak after house explosion in Big Sky

NCAA's Charles McClelland talks March Madness

NCAA's Charles McClelland talks March Madness with Scripps News

Iowa's Caitlin Clark to battle LSU's Angel Reese in Elite Eight