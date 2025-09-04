Top Headlines: September, 4, 2026

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, September 4, 2025:

Much cooler and breezy for Thursday but smoke will continue to plague the area through the afternoon.

Cooler and smoky Thursday

TOP HEADLINES:

Community reactions after Anaconda shooting suspect faces six felonies and pleads not guilty

Julius Davis shares key advice ahead of Montana state’s top-three showdown

Downtown Bozeman launches Pedlet program to boost outdoor dining

Torgerson delivers two return TDs in Copper game win

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for SEPTEMBER 4:

1781 – Los Angeles is founded by Spanish settlers; originally called El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Ángeles de Porciúncula.

1888 – George Eastman patents the roll-film camera, marketing it under the trademark Kodak.

1886 – Legendary Apache leader Geronimo surrenders to U.S. authorities, ending major Native American armed resistance in the Southwest.

1957 – The Ford Motor Company introduces the Edsel, one of the most famous failures in American automobile history.

1998 – Google is officially incorporated as a privately held company by Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

2016 – Mother Teresa is canonized as Saint Teresa of Calcutta by Pope Francis.

Notable birthdays:

1949 – Tom Watson, American professional golfer, 8-time major champion.

1957 – Khandi Alexander, American actress (NewsRadio, CSI: Miami).

1960 – Damon Wayans, American comedian, actor, and writer.

1981 – Beyoncé Knowles, American singer, songwriter, and actress.

1986 – Xavier Woods, American professional wrestler.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

