Top Headlines: September, 24, 2025

Watch the latest weather forecast

The next couple of days will be calm, sunny, and warmer as highs build to near 80°.

Sensational sunshine for your Wednesday

TOP HEADLINES:

Body discovered in collapsed storage building in Anaconda, arson suspected

Where cars once rolled, Bobcats now stroll: Grant Street pedestrian corridor now open

MDT installs check dams along I-90 to prevent further erosion

Flu season returns: Gallatin City-County Health Department recommends vaccination by end of October

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for September 24:

• 1789 – U.S. Congress passes the Judiciary Act, establishing the federal court system.

• 1869 – Black Friday: U.S. financial panic as gold prices crash after a failed market corner.

• 1906 – President Theodore Roosevelt declares Devils Tower the first U.S. National Monument.

• 1957 – The Brooklyn Dodgers play their final home game at Ebbets Field.

• 1960 – Launch of the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

• 1973 – Guinea-Bissau declares independence from Portugal.

Notable birthdays:

• John Marshall (1755–1835) – Influential Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

• F. Scott Fitzgerald (1896–1940) – Author of The Great Gatsby, voice of the Jazz Age.

• Jim Henson (1936–1990) – Creator of The Muppets, legendary puppeteer.

• Franklin C. Mars (1883–1934) – Founder of Mars, Inc., maker of Snickers & M&M’s.

• “Mean” Joe Greene (born 1946) – NFL legend, Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer.

• Kevin Sorbo (born 1958) – Actor best known as Hercules in the ’90s TV series.

