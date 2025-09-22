Top Headlines: September, 22, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, September 22, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Light morning showers will clear the region with afternoon sunshine leaving highs in the low 60s. Patchy frost is possible west of the divide early Tuesday with clear skies overhead.

Early showers and cool sunshine

TOP HEADLINES:

Family speaks out after alleged killer posts bond in Kilwein case

Montana State University sets enrollment record for second year in a row

Wildlife officials set trap for scavenging black bear in Butte neighborhood

Inaugural Lone Peak Film Festival held in Big Sky

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for SEPTEMBER 22:

• 1862 - President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation

• 1888 - First issue of National Geographic Magazine was published

• 1896 - Queen Victoria surpassed her grandfather King George III as Britain's longest-reigning monarch (at that time)

• 1980 - The Iran-Iraq War began when Iraq invaded Iran, lasting until 1988

• 1993 - The deadliest train wreck in Amtrak history occurred near Mobile, Alabama, killing 47 people

• 1994 - The TV sitcom "Friends" premiered on NBC, becoming a cultural phenomenon

• International Hobbit Day - Celebrates the fictional birthdays of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins from Tolkien's works

Notable birthdays:

• Tom Felton (1987) - Actor famous for playing Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter films

• Billie Piper (1982) - British actress and singer, known for "Doctor Who"

• Tatiana Maslany (1985) - Canadian actress known for "Orphan Black"

• Michael Faraday (1791) - Pioneering physicist and chemist

• David Stern (1942) - Longest-serving NBA commissioner (1984-2014)

• John Woo (1946) - Hong Kong film director famous for action movies

