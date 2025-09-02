Top Headlines: September, 2, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, September 2, 2025:

TOP HEADLINES:

'WorkersOverBillionaires' protest draws crowd to Bozeman’s Main St on Labor Day

Back to school: Bus drivers remind Bozeman area to prioritize safety

Wildlife officials share tips for safe, successful archery hunts

Butte’s annual Labor Day picnic honors working-class traditions

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for September 2nd:

1789 – The U.S. Treasury Department is officially established by Congress.

1864 – U.S. Civil War: General William T. Sherman captures Atlanta, Georgia.

1885 – Anti-Chinese riot in Rock Springs, Wyoming leaves 28 dead and dozens injured.

1945 – V-J Day: Japan formally surrenders aboard the USS Missouri, ending World War II.

1969 – The first ATM in the United States is installed in New York.

Notable birthdays:



1953 – Terry Bradshaw, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster.

1956 – Rick Woods, American speedway rider.

1964 – Keanu Reeves, Canadian actor (The Matrix, John Wick).

1966 – Salma Hayek, Mexican-American actress and producer.

1968 – Kristen Cloke, American actress (Millennium, Final Destination).

1969 – Eric Dickerson, NFL Hall of Fame running back.

