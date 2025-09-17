Top Headlines: September, 17, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, September 17, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Skies will clear and temperatures will begin to warm up for your Wednesday leaving highs in the 70s through the rest of the week.

Sunny and warmer for the rest of the week

TOP HEADLINES:

Remembering Redford: Butte actor recalls 'magical summer' working on A River Runs Through It

Montana's centenarians are honored and share a century worth of stories

Campus tours to continue and head to Montana following Charlie Kirk's death

New arts and crafts store opens in historic Butte building

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for SEPTEMBER 17:

1630 — The city of Boston, Massachusetts is founded by Puritans.

1862 — The Battle of Antietam (Sharpsburg) begins in Maryland during the American Civil War (the battle spans Sept 17–18 and becomes one of the war’s pivotal moments).

1920 — The American Professional Football Association (later the National Football League) is formed in Canton, Ohio.

1964 — Bewitched debuts on television.

1965 — Hogan’s Heroes debuts on television.

1972 — MAS*H debuts on television.

Notable birthdays:

Narendra Modi (1950) - Prime Minister of India since 2014

Phil Jackson (1945) - Legendary NBA coach with 11 championship rings

Patrick Mahomes (1995) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and NFL superstar

Hank Williams (1923) - Iconic country music singer-songwriter

Anne Bancroft (1931) - Academy Award-winning actress (The Graduate)

John Ritter (1948) - Beloved actor from Three's Company

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

