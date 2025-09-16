Top Headlines: September, 16, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, September 16, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Scattered rain showers and cool temperatures dominate your Tuesday.

Dreary showers and cool for Tuesday

TOP HEADLINES:

Demolition expected this week at Butte mall as new owner redesigns plaza

Demolition expected this week at Butte mall as new owner redesigns plaza

Montana apprentice hunter program helps novices learn from experienced mentors

Montana apprentice hunter program helps novices learn from experienced mentors

New downtown mural pays tribute to Bozeman's roots

New downtown mural pays tribute to Bozeman’s roots

DNA links suspect to Charlie Kirk killing as investigators probe motive, FBI says

DNA links suspect to Charlie Kirk killing as investigators probe motive, FBI says

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for September 16th:

• 1810 - Mexico's Independence Day begins when Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla delivers his famous "Grito de Dolores," sparking Mexico's War of Independence from Spain

• 1620 - The Mayflower sets sail from Plymouth, England with 102 passengers (the Pilgrims) bound for the New World

• 1908 - General Motors is founded by William C. Durant, creating one of the world's largest automotive companies

• 1940 - The first peacetime military draft in U.S. history begins with the Burke-Wadsworth Act

• 1987 - The Montreal Protocol is signed, the landmark international treaty to protect the ozone layer

Notable birthdays:

• Nick Jonas (1992) - Singer and actor, member of the Jonas Brothers

• Amy Poehler (1971) - Comedian and actress ("Saturday Night Live," "Parks and Recreation")

• Alexis Bledel (1981) - Actress ("Gilmore Girls," "The Handmaid's Tale")

• David Copperfield (1956) - World-famous magician and illusionist

• Lauren Bacall (1924-2014) - Legendary Hollywood actress known for her sultry voice and classic films

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

