Top Headlines: September, 16, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, September 16, 2025:
Watch the latest weather forecast
Scattered rain showers and cool temperatures dominate your Tuesday.
TOP HEADLINES:
Demolition expected this week at Butte mall as new owner redesigns plaza
Montana apprentice hunter program helps novices learn from experienced mentors
New downtown mural pays tribute to Bozeman's roots
DNA links suspect to Charlie Kirk killing as investigators probe motive, FBI says
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for September 16th:
• 1810 - Mexico's Independence Day begins when Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla delivers his famous "Grito de Dolores," sparking Mexico's War of Independence from Spain
• 1620 - The Mayflower sets sail from Plymouth, England with 102 passengers (the Pilgrims) bound for the New World
• 1908 - General Motors is founded by William C. Durant, creating one of the world's largest automotive companies
• 1940 - The first peacetime military draft in U.S. history begins with the Burke-Wadsworth Act
• 1987 - The Montreal Protocol is signed, the landmark international treaty to protect the ozone layer
Notable birthdays:
• Nick Jonas (1992) - Singer and actor, member of the Jonas Brothers
• Amy Poehler (1971) - Comedian and actress ("Saturday Night Live," "Parks and Recreation")
• Alexis Bledel (1981) - Actress ("Gilmore Girls," "The Handmaid's Tale")
• David Copperfield (1956) - World-famous magician and illusionist
• Lauren Bacall (1924-2014) - Legendary Hollywood actress known for her sultry voice and classic films
Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.