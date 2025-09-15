Top Headlines: September, 15, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, September 15, 2025:
Watch the latest weather forecast
Cool for your Monday with highs in the 60s as scattered light rain showers are expected throughout the day.
TOP HEADLINES:
Bobcat Replay: No. 4 Montana State vs San Diego
Gallatin County Sheriff's office alerts community of recent Bitcoin phone scams
MSU students react to Charlie Kirk's passing
Authorities say 'radicalized' 16-year-old shot students at Colorado high school
Anaconda woman brings yoga festival to the Smelter City
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for SEPTEMBER 15:
- 1787 – George Washington held a legendary farewell dinner before leaving to sign the U.S. Constitution, consuming vast amounts of Madeira, wine, whiskey, ale, cider, beer, and punch.
- 1830 – The 1st National Convention for Blacks was held at Bethel Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- 1892 – First appearance of the fictional character C. Montgomery Burns (The Simpsons universe birthday).
- 1916 – The British Army used tanks for the first time during the Battle of the Somme in WWI.
- 1935 – Nazi Germany enacted the Nuremberg Laws, stripping Jews of citizenship.
- 1997 – The domain Google.com was registered by Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
Notable birthdays:
- Heidi Montag (1986) – American reality TV star (The Hills).
- Josh Charles (1971) – American actor (The Good Wife, Dead Poets Society).
- Agatha Christie (1890–1976) – British crime novelist, author of Murder on the Orient Express.
- Marco Polo (1254–1324) – Venetian merchant and explorer.
- Jean Renoir (1894–1979) – Influential French film director
Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.