Top Headlines: May 27, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, 27, 2026:
Watch the latest weather forecast
Warmer Wednesday with area t-storms
TOP HEADLINES:
New Details Surface in Bozeman’s Memorial Day Shooting as Police Address the Public
New Details Surface in Bozeman’s Memorial Day Shooting as Police Address the Public
BLM investigating report of barbed wire stretched across Pipestone trail
BLM investigating barbed wire stretched across dirt bike trail near Butte
Trump cabinet meets as fragile Iran peace talks reach critical stage
Trump cabinet meets as fragile Iran peace talks reach critical stage
What it really takes to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee
What it really takes to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Here are some historical facts about the Golden Gate Bridge, which opened to pedestrians on May 27, 1937:
Opening Day Facts
- Pedestrian Day: On May 27, 1937, over 200,000 people walked across the bridge on its opening day, dubbed "Pedestrian Day"
- Record Setters: That day saw several firsts, including the first person to run across, push a baby stroller, roller skate, and even cross on stilts
- Pedestrian Toll: Walking across cost 5 cents for a regular ticket or 25 cents for a souvenir ticket
- Vehicle Opening: The bridge opened to cars the following day, May 28, 1937
Construction Achievements
- Ahead of Schedule: Remarkably completed 6 months ahead of schedule and under budget during the Great Depression
- Construction Timeline: Built in just over 4 years (January 1933 to May 1937)
- Total Cost: $35 million (equivalent to about $278 million today)
- World Records: Upon completion, it was both the world's longest and tallest suspension bridge
Safety Innovations
- First Hard Hats: This was the first construction site in America to require workers to wear hard hats
- Safety Net: An innovative $130,000 safety net suspended beneath the bridge saved 19 workers' lives, who formed the "Halfway to Hell Club"
- Tragic Day: On February 17, 1937, the safety net failed when a scaffold collapsed, killing 10 workers in a single accident
- Overall Safety Record: Only 11 workers died during construction - impressive for a $35 million project (the rule of thumb was one death per $1 million)
Engineering Marvels
- Earthquake Resistance: Strong enough to withstand magnitude 8 earthquakes thanks to its parallel wire construction
- Construction Test: During a 1935 earthquake while still being built, the South Tower swayed 16 feet side to side
- Dimensions: Main span of 4,200 feet, towers 746 feet high, roadway 265 feet above water at midpoint
Unique Historical Details
- War Department Opposition: The U.S. War Department initially objected, fearing Navy ships could be trapped if the bridge was bombed
- Financing: Local citizens put their own properties up as collateral for construction bonds
- Chief Engineer: Joseph Strauss served as chief engineer and attended the opening but died of coronary thrombosis just one year later
- Ferry Competition: Before the bridge, ferry crossings took 20 minutes and cost $1.00 per vehicle
Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.