Top Headlines: May 27, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, 27, 2026:

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Warmer Wednesday with area t-storms

TOP HEADLINES:

New Details Surface in Bozeman’s Memorial Day Shooting as Police Address the Public

New Details Surface in Bozeman’s Memorial Day Shooting as Police Address the Public

BLM investigating report of barbed wire stretched across Pipestone trail

BLM investigating barbed wire stretched across dirt bike trail near Butte

Trump cabinet meets as fragile Iran peace talks reach critical stage

Trump cabinet meets as fragile Iran peace talks reach critical stage

What it really takes to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee

What it really takes to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some historical facts about the Golden Gate Bridge, which opened to pedestrians on May 27, 1937:

Opening Day Facts

Pedestrian Day: On May 27, 1937, over 200,000 people walked across the bridge on its opening day, dubbed "Pedestrian Day"

Record Setters: That day saw several firsts, including the first person to run across, push a baby stroller, roller skate, and even cross on stilts

Pedestrian Toll: Walking across cost 5 cents for a regular ticket or 25 cents for a souvenir ticket

Vehicle Opening: The bridge opened to cars the following day, May 28, 1937

Construction Achievements

Ahead of Schedule: Remarkably completed 6 months ahead of schedule and under budget during the Great Depression

Construction Timeline: Built in just over 4 years (January 1933 to May 1937)

Total Cost: $35 million (equivalent to about $278 million today)

World Records: Upon completion, it was both the world's longest and tallest suspension bridge

Safety Innovations

First Hard Hats: This was the first construction site in America to require workers to wear hard hats

Safety Net: An innovative $130,000 safety net suspended beneath the bridge saved 19 workers' lives, who formed the "Halfway to Hell Club"

Tragic Day: On February 17, 1937, the safety net failed when a scaffold collapsed, killing 10 workers in a single accident

Overall Safety Record: Only 11 workers died during construction - impressive for a $35 million project (the rule of thumb was one death per $1 million)

Engineering Marvels

Earthquake Resistance: Strong enough to withstand magnitude 8 earthquakes thanks to its parallel wire construction

Construction Test: During a 1935 earthquake while still being built, the South Tower swayed 16 feet side to side

Dimensions: Main span of 4,200 feet, towers 746 feet high, roadway 265 feet above water at midpoint

Unique Historical Details

War Department Opposition: The U.S. War Department initially objected, fearing Navy ships could be trapped if the bridge was bombed

Financing: Local citizens put their own properties up as collateral for construction bonds

Chief Engineer: Joseph Strauss served as chief engineer and attended the opening but died of coronary thrombosis just one year later

Ferry Competition: Before the bridge, ferry crossings took 20 minutes and cost $1.00 per vehicle

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

