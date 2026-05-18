Top Headlines: May 18, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, May 18, 2026:

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TOP HEADLINES:

Four crew members eject safely after 2 Navy jets crash during air show in Idaho

Four crew members eject safely after 2 Navy jets crash during air show in Idaho

Madison County Attorney raises concern over illegal meetings

Madison Co. commission controversy

Montana's brewing community pours $574M into state economy

Bozeman Brewfest

Butte linen company grateful for support after fire, snake mascot saved

Butte business fire

Montana launches registered teacher apprentice program

Montana launches registered teacher apprenticeship program

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some fascinating historical facts about the Mount St. Helens eruption on May 18, 1980:

The Eruption Timeline and Scale

• Precise timing: The catastrophic eruption began at exactly 8:32 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time on May 18, 1980.

• Explosive force: The eruption had the force equivalent to 1,600 Hiroshima atomic bombs or up to 50 megatons of TNT.

• Ash column height: The volcanic ash column reached approximately 80,000 feet (24 km) in less than 15 minutes.

Geographic Impact

• Mountain height loss: Mount St. Helens lost 1,314-1,700 feet of elevation, dropping from 9,677 feet to 8,363 feet. The entire summit was blown away and replaced by a horseshoe-shaped crater.

• Devastation area: The eruption obliterated everything within an 8-mile radius and devastated 210-600 square kilometers of wilderness.

• Ash distribution: 1.4 billion cubic yards of ash were thrown into the air. The ash cloud spread across the entire United States in 3 days and circled the globe in 15 days.

Human Impact and Casualties

• Death toll: 57 people were killed directly by the eruption, with 7 additional deaths from related causes (plane crash, traffic accident, and ash-shoveling incidents).

• Sound reach: The sound of the eruption was heard as far away as Saskatchewan, Canada. Some residents described hearing "heavy artillery fired from a short distance away."

Unique Scientific Significance

• First documented lateral blast: This was the first time scientists had observed and measured a lateral (sideways) volcanic blast, revolutionizing volcanology.

• Largest recorded landslide: The eruption triggered the largest landslide ever recorded.

• Scientific laboratory: Mount St. Helens became the ideal laboratory for studying volcanic activity, being the first large explosive eruption studied using modern volcanological methods.

Precursor Events

• Bulge formation: In the months before the eruption, magma had forced the north flank of the mountain outward by nearly 500 feet, creating a visible bulge.

• Earthquake trigger: A magnitude 5.1 earthquake on the morning of May 18 triggered the massive landslide that led to the eruption.

• Earlier activity: The mountain had been showing signs of unrest since March 1980, with thousands of small earthquakes and steam explosions.

Environmental Effects

• River impact: Nearly 135 miles of river channels were affected by volcanic mudflows (lahars).

• Forest destruction: All trees and vegetation within a 6-mile radius to the north were completely vaporized by the lateral blast.

• Acid rain: Rain on May 20 was unusually acidic (pH 4-4.5) as Mount St. Helens ash passed overhead.

Historical Context

• Dormancy period: The volcano had been dormant since the 1840s-1850s, making this eruption particularly unexpected for many.

• Native American legends: Local tribes had stories of "Fire-Mountains" that may have been inspired by prehistoric eruptions of Cascade Range volcanoes.

• Previous eruptions: Mount St. Helens had experienced significant eruptions around 1800 and was active from 1831-1857.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

