Top Headlines: May 18, 2026

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THAT’S INTERESTING:
Here are some fascinating historical facts about the Mount St. Helens eruption on May 18, 1980:
The Eruption Timeline and Scale
• Precise timing: The catastrophic eruption began at exactly 8:32 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time on May 18, 1980.
• Explosive force: The eruption had the force equivalent to 1,600 Hiroshima atomic bombs or up to 50 megatons of TNT.
• Ash column height: The volcanic ash column reached approximately 80,000 feet (24 km) in less than 15 minutes.
Geographic Impact
• Mountain height loss: Mount St. Helens lost 1,314-1,700 feet of elevation, dropping from 9,677 feet to 8,363 feet. The entire summit was blown away and replaced by a horseshoe-shaped crater.
• Devastation area: The eruption obliterated everything within an 8-mile radius and devastated 210-600 square kilometers of wilderness.
• Ash distribution: 1.4 billion cubic yards of ash were thrown into the air. The ash cloud spread across the entire United States in 3 days and circled the globe in 15 days.
Human Impact and Casualties
• Death toll: 57 people were killed directly by the eruption, with 7 additional deaths from related causes (plane crash, traffic accident, and ash-shoveling incidents).
• Sound reach: The sound of the eruption was heard as far away as Saskatchewan, Canada. Some residents described hearing "heavy artillery fired from a short distance away."
Unique Scientific Significance
• First documented lateral blast: This was the first time scientists had observed and measured a lateral (sideways) volcanic blast, revolutionizing volcanology.
• Largest recorded landslide: The eruption triggered the largest landslide ever recorded.
• Scientific laboratory: Mount St. Helens became the ideal laboratory for studying volcanic activity, being the first large explosive eruption studied using modern volcanological methods.
Precursor Events
• Bulge formation: In the months before the eruption, magma had forced the north flank of the mountain outward by nearly 500 feet, creating a visible bulge.
• Earthquake trigger: A magnitude 5.1 earthquake on the morning of May 18 triggered the massive landslide that led to the eruption.
• Earlier activity: The mountain had been showing signs of unrest since March 1980, with thousands of small earthquakes and steam explosions.
Environmental Effects
• River impact: Nearly 135 miles of river channels were affected by volcanic mudflows (lahars).
• Forest destruction: All trees and vegetation within a 6-mile radius to the north were completely vaporized by the lateral blast.
• Acid rain: Rain on May 20 was unusually acidic (pH 4-4.5) as Mount St. Helens ash passed overhead.
Historical Context
• Dormancy period: The volcano had been dormant since the 1840s-1850s, making this eruption particularly unexpected for many.
• Native American legends: Local tribes had stories of "Fire-Mountains" that may have been inspired by prehistoric eruptions of Cascade Range volcanoes.
• Previous eruptions: Mount St. Helens had experienced significant eruptions around 1800 and was active from 1831-1857.
Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.