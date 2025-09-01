Top Headlines: Labor Day, September 1, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, September 1, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Hot and hazy in southwest Montana for your Labor Day as temperatures top out in the middle and upper 80s.

Hazy Hot Sunshine For Labor Day

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte teen’s death in Melrose shooting under investigation

Jail incident leads to Felony charge for former Butte officer

Montana State kicks off season against a top team in the FBS

Montana Tax Law change leaves Bozeman facing budget deficit

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for SEPTEMBER 1st:



1939 – World War II begins: Nazi Germany invades Poland, prompting Britain and France to declare war days later. 1983 – Korean Air Flight 007 shot down by the Soviet Union after straying into Soviet airspace; all 269 people onboard killed. 1923 – Great Kantō earthquake strikes Japan (Tokyo and Yokohama), killing over 140,000 people. 1985 – Wreck of the RMS Titanic discovered by Robert Ballard and team in the North Atlantic. 1951 – ANZUS Treaty signed between Australia, New Zealand, and the United States for mutual defense. 1804 – German astronomer Karl Harding discovers asteroid Juno, the third asteroid ever found.

Notable birthdays:



1923 – Rocky Marciano, undefeated American heavyweight boxing champion. 1933 – Conway Twitty, American country music singer and songwriter. 1950 – Phil McGraw (Dr. Phil), American television personality and psychologist. 1971 – Padma Lakshmi, Indian-American author, actress, and TV host (Top Chef). 1977 – Ramiele Malubay, Filipino-American singer, American Idol finalist. 1996 – Zendaya, American actress and singer (Euphoria, Spider-Man series).

