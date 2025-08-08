Top Headlines: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, August 8, 2025:

Cooler and breezy for Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s under sunny skies.

Cool and dry heading into the weekend

TOP HEADLINES:

Jordan Palmer NOT GUILTY of deliberate homicide

(Court TV) Jordan Palmer appears in court on Thursday, July 30, 2025.

DAY 7: Weather and Terrain Complicate Manhunt for Anaconda Shooting Suspect

Manhunt search area expands in Anaconda

Late Night Theft Wave: River Rock Drive Residents Report Missing Items

Herberger's Building Demolition Marks New Development Phase for Butte Plaza Mall

Saddle up and start sliding: Reining in Montana has roots in Wilsall

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for August 8th:

Historical Facts:

1945 - Atomic Bomb on Nagasaki: On August 8, 1945, the United States dropped the atomic bomb "Fat Man" on the Japanese city of Nagasaki, three days after the bombing of Hiroshima. This contributed to Japan's surrender and the end of World War II. 1974 - Richard Nixon Resigns: President Richard Nixon announced his resignation on this day due to the Watergate scandal, making him the first U.S. president to resign from office. His resignation took effect the following day. 1863 - The Largest Submarine During the Civil War: The USS Housatonic became the first vessel to be sunk by a submarine (the Confederate submersible H.L. Hunley) during the American Civil War. 1963 - The Great Train Robbery: A group of criminals in the UK executed a heist, known as the Great Train Robbery, where they made off with £2.6 million (equivalent to around £53 million today) from a Royal Mail train in a meticulously planned operation. 1942 - Woman's Army Corps Established: The U.S. Congress formally established the Women’s Army Corps (WAC), allowing women to serve in non-combat roles during World War II.

Notable Birthdays:

1939 - André the Giant: Born André René Roussimoff, he was a famous French professional wrestler and actor, known for his size and charisma both in the ring and on screen. 1940 - John Markoff: An American journalist and author, known for his work at The New York Times and for covering the impact of technology and its intersection with culture. 1950 - John Gibbons: An American professional baseball player and manager, known for his work in Major League Baseball (MLB). 1969 - Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette: Known for her emotive vocals and raw lyrics, especially her hit album "Jagged Little Pill" released in 1995. 1986 - Meaghan Rath: A Canadian actress known for her roles in series like "Being Human" and "Hawaii Five-0". 1990 - Charlize Theron: An acclaimed South African-American actress and producer, known for her roles in films such as "Monster," "Mad Max: Fury Road," and "Atomic Blonde," among others.

