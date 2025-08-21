Top Headlines: August, 21, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, August 21, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Temperatures turn cooler to wrap up the week with highs in the low and middle 80s. Unfortunately we are dealing with a little more smoke in our sky from the more localized wildfires.

Cooler and drier in SW Montana

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte man arrested after hours-long Park Street standoff

Montana’s dinosaur treasure: inside a Museum of the Rockies dig in Willow Creek

Armed robberies and reported crimes outside Applebee's and Walmart raise safety concerns on Bozeman parking lots

Bus driver shortage disrupts Three Forks school start

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for August 21:



1831 — Nat Turner’s rebellion began in Virginia: an armed slave uprising that had wide political and social consequences across the antebellum U.S. South. 1911 — The Mona Lisa is stolen from the Louvre: the theft turned the painting into a global celebrity and boosted its worldwide fame after the work was recovered two years later. 1959 — Hawaii becomes the 50th U.S. state: officially admitted to the Union on August 21. 1968 — Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia: Soviet-led troops moved to crush the Prague Spring political liberalization reforms. 1986 — Lake Nyos disaster (Cameroon): a sudden limnic eruption released CO2 that asphyxiated roughly 1,700 people and many animals in nearby villages.



Notable birthdays:

Kenny Rogers (1938) — country music star and crossover entertainer.

Kim Cattrall (1956) — actress best known for Sex and the City.

Carrie‑Anne Moss (1967) — actress widely recognized for The Matrix films.

Serj Tankian (1967) — vocalist/songwriter of System of a Down, noted activist and solo artist.

Usain Bolt (1986) — Jamaican sprinter, world and Olympic record-holder, widely regarded as the fastest person in history.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.