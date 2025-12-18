Thursday Headlines: Winds slam Mining City, Big Sky looks toward snow

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025:

TOP HEADLINES:

Powerful windstorm slams Butte: Trees down, schools closed

Big Sky rental shops see slower season amid warm weather

Viewer submitted photos of damage from Wednesday's storm

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for December 18

1118 - The city of Zaragoza was conquered by King Alfonso I of Aragon from the Almoravids

1271 - Kublai Khan renamed his empire "Yuan" (元), officially establishing the Yuan Dynasty in China

1773 - A tragic skirmish at Grass Cove in Queen Charlotte Sound resulted in the deaths of two Māori and nine members of James Cook's expedition in New Zealand

1892 - Tchaikovsky's famous ballet "The Nutcracker" premiered in Russia, eventually becoming one of the most performed seasonal works in ballet history

1915 - President Woodrow Wilson married Edith Galt in Washington, D.C. The bride was 43 and the groom was 59 - his second marriage after his first wife died the previous year

1916 - The Battle of Verdun ended - the longest and one of the most devastating battles of World War I

1957 - The Shippingport Atomic Power Station in Pennsylvania became operational, marking a milestone as the first civilian nuclear facility in the United States to produce electricity

1969 - The House of Lords voted to abolish the death penalty in England, Wales, and Scotland

1972 - Operation Linebacker II began - an intense bombing campaign during the Vietnam War

1978 - China began implementing major economic reforms that would transform it into a global economic powerhouse

2011 - The last convoy of heavily armored U.S. troops left Iraq, ending a nearly nine-year war

2019 - Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, becoming the third U.S. president ever impeached

2022 - Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with Lionel Messi finally capturing his first World Cup title in a dramatic final against France

Notable Births

Steven Spielberg (1946) - Legendary filmmaker

Keith Richards (1943) - Rolling Stones guitarist

Brad Pitt (1963) - Academy Award-winning actor

Billie Eilish (2001) - Grammy-winning singer-songwriter known for hits like "Bad Guy"

Robert Moses (1888) - Influential American urban planner who shaped New York's landscape

Bhikhari Thakur (1887) - Renowned Bhojpuri folk artist and theatre performer

Notable Deaths

Antonio Stradivari (1737) - Famed Italian violin maker who died in Cremona

Václav Havel (2011) - Former president of Czechoslovakia (1989-1992) and Czech Republic (1993-2003), playwright and human rights activist

Ravi Shankar (2012) - Indian sitar virtuoso and composer

Interesting Facts

December 18 is also celebrated as Bake Cookies Day and Answer The Telephone Like 'Buddy The Elf' Day

People born on this date share the Sagittarius zodiac sign

The Blue Topaz is the birthstone for December

This date marks the 352nd day of the year (353rd in leap years) with 13 days remaining until the new year

