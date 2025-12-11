Thursday Headlines: Virginia City rents, Tech dino book, Senior stockings

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Thursday morning forecast: Dec. 11, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Virginia City business owners say state lease increases could force historic operations to close

Virginia City business owners say state lease increases could force historic operations to close

Bozeman businesses report persistent mail delivery issues

USPS delivery problems force Bozeman company to reissue $500K in checks

Montana DOT improves winter staffing but still needs rotating crews for Bozeman roads

Montana DOT improves winter staffing but still needs rotating crews for Bozeman roads

Montana Tech publishes new dinosaur book featuring renowned paleontologist Jack Horner

Montana Tech publishes new dinosaur book featuring renowned paleontologist Jack Horner

Bozeman healthcare worker expands senior stocking drive to help homebound residents during holidays

Senior stocking drive brings holiday cheer to homebound Bozeman residents

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Highlights that happened on December 11 throughout history:

Events

220 — Emperor Xian of Han is forced to abdicate in favor of Cao Pi, marking the end of the Han dynasty and the start of the Three Kingdoms period in China.

1816 — Indiana is admitted to the United States as the 19th state.

1941 — In World War II, Germany and Italy declare war on the United States; the U.S. responds by declaring war on Germany and Italy.

1946 — The United Nations establishes UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund).

1985 — The Unabomber’s first fatal attack: a parcel bomb explodes in Sacramento, killing Hugh Scrutton.

2008 — Bernard L. Madoff is arrested in New York and later charged with running the largest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history.

2019 — Greta Thunberg is named Time magazine’s Person of the Year (youngest recipient to date).

Notable births

1803 — Hector Berlioz, French composer and conductor (known for Symphonie fantastique).

1882 — Fiorello H. La Guardia, three-term mayor of New York City.

1918 — Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Russian novelist and Nobel laureate.

1931 — Rita Moreno, Oscar- and EGOT-winning actress and singer.

1944 — Brenda Lee, singer known for “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

1996 — Hailee Steinfeld, actress and singer.

Notable deaths

1964 — Sam Cooke, influential American singer-songwriter, shot and killed at a Los Angeles motel.

2021 — Anne Rice, bestselling author known for The Vampire Chronicles.

Quick notable facts

December 11 has been the date for several major wartime actions and diplomatic moves (e.g., 1941 declarations).

It’s also the anniversary of the founding of UNICEF, linking the date to a major long-term humanitarian institution.

Source: Events

220 — Last Han emperor abdicates; Cao Pi proclaims the state of Cao Wei, marking the end of the Han dynasty and start of the Three Kingdoms period. (Wikipedia summary / Chinese Text Project)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emperor_Xian_of_Han

https://ctext.org/datawiki.pl?if=en&res=66962

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emperor_Xian_of_Han https://ctext.org/datawiki.pl?if=en&res=66962 1816 — Indiana admitted to the United States as the 19th state. (Britannica)

https://www.britannica.com/place/Indiana

https://www.britannica.com/place/Indiana 1941 — Germany and Italy declare war on the United States (four days after Pearl Harbor); U.S. Congress responds with declarations of war. (U.S. House history / Britannica)

https://history.house.gov/HistoricalHighlight/Detail/36390

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_declaration_of_war_against_the_United_States

https://history.house.gov/HistoricalHighlight/Detail/36390 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_declaration_of_war_against_the_United_States 1946 — United Nations General Assembly establishes UNICEF. (UN / UNICEF official page)

https://www.un.org/en/ccoi/unicef-united-nations-childrens-fund

https://www.unicef.org/documents/un-resolution-establishing-unicef

https://www.un.org/en/ccoi/unicef-united-nations-childrens-fund https://www.unicef.org/documents/un-resolution-establishing-unicef 1985 — First fatal attack attributed to the Unabomber: parcel bomb kills Hugh Scrutton in Sacramento. (U.S. Department of Justice / LA Times)

https://www.justice.gov/archive/opa/pr/1996/Jun96/283crm.htm

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1995-04-25-mn-58748-story.html

https://www.justice.gov/archive/opa/pr/1996/Jun96/283crm.htm https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1995-04-25-mn-58748-story.html 2008 — Bernard L. Madoff arrested and charged in the massive Ponzi scheme. (History / U.S. DOJ / SDNY)

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/December-11/billionaire-conman-bernard-madoff-arrested

https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/programs/victim-witness-services/united-states-v-bernard-l-madoff-and-related-cases

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/December-11/billionaire-conman-bernard-madoff-arrested https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/programs/victim-witness-services/united-states-v-bernard-l-madoff-and-related-cases 2019 — Greta Thunberg named Time magazine’s Person of the Year. (Time / History)

https://time.com/person-of-the-year-2019-greta-thunberg/

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/december-11/climate-activist-greta-thunberg-named-time-person-of-the-year

Notable births

1803 — Hector Berlioz, French Romantic composer (born Dec. 11, 1803). (Britannica)

https://www.britannica.com/biography/Hector-Berlioz

https://www.britannica.com/biography/Hector-Berlioz 1882 — Fiorello H. La Guardia, U.S. congressman and three-term mayor of New York City (born Dec. 11, 1882). (Wikipedia / biographical sources)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fiorello_La_Guardia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fiorello_La_Guardia 1918 — Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Russian novelist and Nobel laureate (born Dec. 11, 1918). (Nobel Prize / Britannica)

https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/literature/1970/solzhenitsyn/biographical/

https://www.britannica.com/biography/Aleksandr-Solzhenitsyn

https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/literature/1970/solzhenitsyn/biographical/ https://www.britannica.com/biography/Aleksandr-Solzhenitsyn 1931 — Rita Moreno, EGOT-winning actress and singer (born Dec. 11, 1931). (Britannica)

https://www.britannica.com/biography/Rita-Moreno

https://www.britannica.com/biography/Rita-Moreno 1944 — Brenda Lee, singer known for “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (born Dec. 11, 1944). (New Georgia Encyclopedia)

https://www.georgiaencyclopedia.org/articles/arts-culture/brenda-lee-b-1944/

https://www.georgiaencyclopedia.org/articles/arts-culture/brenda-lee-b-1944/ 1996 — Hailee Steinfeld, actress and singer (born Dec. 11, 1996). (Wikipedia/IMDb)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hailee_Steinfeld

Notable deaths

1964 — Sam Cooke, influential American singer-songwriter, shot and killed (Dec. 11, 1964). (NYTimes / History)

https://www.nytimes.com/1964/12/12/archives/sam-cooke-slain-in-coast-motel-singing-star-shot-to-death-in-los.html

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/december-11/sam-cooke-dies-under-suspicious-circumstances-in-la

https://www.nytimes.com/1964/12/12/archives/sam-cooke-slain-in-coast-motel-singing-star-shot-to-death-in-los.html https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/december-11/sam-cooke-dies-under-suspicious-circumstances-in-la 2021 — Anne Rice, bestselling author of The Vampire Chronicles (died Dec. 11, 2021). (Britannica / CNN)

https://www.britannica.com/biography/Anne-Rice

https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/12/entertainment/anne-rice-obit

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

