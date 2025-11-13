Thursday Headlines: Northern lights, Town Pump donation, Pony Cheese

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Warm & Breezy For Thursday

TOP HEADLINES:

Gallatin High School parking shortage forces students onto residential streets, sparking safety concerns

Gallatin High School parking shortage forces students onto residential streets, sparking safety concerns

Northern lights dazzle Montana viewers as rare geomagnetic storm creates spectacular display

Northern lights dazzle Montana viewers as rare geomagnetic storm creates spectacular display

Food donations pour into Butte Emergency Food Bank after county declares emergency

Food donations pour into Butte Emergency Food Bank after county declares emergency

Pony farmer connects rural communities to local food through handmade cheese

Pony farmer connects rural communities to local food through handmade cheese

Can the Griz food drive enters 26th year as MSU and UM compete to fight hunger

Can the Griz food drive enters 26th year as MSU and UM compete to fight hunger

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Events on November 13

Major Historical Events:

1002 - English King Æthelred II orders the killing of all Danes in England (St. Brice's Day Massacre)

1789 - Benjamin Franklin writes his famous quote: "In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes" in a letter to Jean-Baptiste Le Roy

1841 - James Braid first witnesses a demonstration of animal magnetism, leading to his study of what he eventually calls hypnosis

1861 - President Abraham Lincoln pays a late-night visit to General George McClellan, who retires to his chambers before speaking with the president—a famous example of McClellan's disregard for presidential authority

1942 - USS Juneau is sunk during the Battle of Guadalcanal, killing the five "Fighting Sullivan Brothers"—the greatest military loss by any one American family during World War II

1969 - Vietnam War: Anti-war protesters in Washington, D.C. stage a symbolic "March Against Death"

1974 - The DeFeo family murders occur in Amityville, Long Island, later inspiring decades of horror storytelling

1985 - Devastating lahar from the Nevado del Ruiz volcano buries the town of Armero, Colombia, killing more than 23,000 people—one of the worst volcanic disasters in modern history

1994 - Sweden votes to join the European Union via referendum

2001 - Northern Alliance captures Kabul, Afghanistan, following the U.S.-led invasion after 9/11

2009 - NASA reports evidence of at least 98.4 liters (26 gallons) of water discovered after crashing a satellite onto the Moon's surface

2020 - Kim Ng becomes the first woman and first person of East Asian descent to be named General Manager of a Major League Baseball team (Miami Marlins)

Arts & Culture:

1927 - Holland Tunnel opens between New York and New Jersey

1965 - The Beatles complete recording of their "Rubber Soul" album

2014 - World's shortest man (Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 54.6 cm) meets world's tallest man (Sultan Kösen, 251 cm) in London for Guinness World Records Day

Notable Births on November 13

Historical Figures:

1831 - James Clerk Maxwell, Scottish physicist famous for Maxwell's equations in electromagnetism

1856 - Louis Brandeis, American jurist and first Jewish U.S. Supreme Court Justice (1916-1939)

1838 - Edwin Booth, renowned American actor and brother of John Wilkes Booth

Political Leaders:

1920 - George Shultz, American statesman and Secretary of State under Ronald Reagan

Notable Deaths on November 13

Historical Figures:

1770 - George Grenville, English politician whose taxation policies on American colonies helped spark the American Revolution

1868 - Gioachino Rossini, Italian composer famous for operas including "The Barber of Seville"

1903 - Camille Pissarro, French Impressionist painter and printmaker

1849 - William Etty, English academic history painter

Modern Era:

1974 - Karen Silkwood, American labor union activist who died in a car crash while investigating safety issues at a nuclear plant (suspected foul play)

1973 - Lila Lee, American actress from early 20th-century cinema

Special Observances

November 13 is celebrated as:

World Kindness Day - promoting kindness, compassion, and goodwill

Father's Day in Finland

Indian Pudding Day (culinary celebration)

November 13 marks the 317th day of the year (318th in leap years), with 48 days remaining until the end of the year.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

