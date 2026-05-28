Thursday Headlines: May 28, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, May 28, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Warm temperatures through Friday with cool and wet weekend

TOP HEADLINES:

Coroner's inquest jury finds no foul play in Butte man's death

Butte coroner's jury rules young man's 2025 death a suicide despite mother's objections

From corporate jobs to bagels: Meet the owners of Yard Sale Bagels

Yardsale Bagels brings sourdough and ski culture to Bozeman's food scene

Teen survivor of Butte cliff crash shares her recovery story one month later

Teen survivor of Butte cliff crash shares her recovery story one month later

Bodnar, Eisenhauer confident they'll qualify for congressional races as independents

Bodnar, Eisenhauer confident they'll qualify for congressional races as independents

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Facts and tidbits about the formation of Montana Territory on May 28, 1864:

Interesting Facts About Montana Territory Formation (May 28, 1864)

The Gold Rush Connection

The formation was directly tied to the gold rush - miners in the region needed better governance and couldn't be effectively managed from distant territorial capitals

Sidney Edgerton literally carried $2,000-$2,500 worth of gold dust sewn into his clothing when he traveled to Washington D.C. to lobby Congress for the new territory

He used this gold to demonstrate the region's wealth to President Lincoln and members of Congress, reportedly saying it was influential "in such a mercenary age as ours"

Political Maneuvering and Key Players

Sidney Edgerton, a former Ohio congressman and federal judge, was the mastermind behind Montana's creation

His friend James M. Ashley, a fellow Ohioan who chaired the House Committee on Territories, had already begun working on the bill before Edgerton arrived

Edgerton had personal connections with President Lincoln, which proved crucial to the territory's approval

The bill was signed by President Abraham Lincoln on May 26, 1864, but the territory officially came into existence on May 28, 1864

Geographic Complexities

Montana was carved from portions of Idaho Territory and Dakota Territory - not just one territory as commonly believed

The eastern portion had previously been part of Louisiana Territory, Missouri Territory, Nebraska Territory, and Dakota Territory

The western portion had belonged to Oregon Territory and Washington Territory before being included in Idaho Territory in 1863

The boundary between Idaho and Montana follows the Bitterroot Range rather than the Continental Divide (contrary to popular legend about a "drunken survey party")

The "Lost Dakota" Mistake

When Wyoming Territory was created in 1868, Congress accidentally left a 1.5 square mile triangular area that technically remained part of Dakota Territory, despite being separated by hundreds of miles

This oversight wasn't corrected until February 17, 1873, when Congress finally transferred this small area to Montana

Immediate Challenges

Bannack was chosen as the first territorial capital simply because that's where Governor Edgerton lived and he didn't want to move

For the first 16 months, Montana had no territorial secretary to sign federal warrants, meaning Edgerton had to pay for much of the territorial government's expenses out of his own pocket

The territory was marked by significant political turbulence due to Civil War-era animosities, seeing three governors and two acting governors in its first six years

Civil War Context

Montana Territory was created in the middle of the Civil War, making it strategically important for the Union's access to western gold

Despite being appointed by the moderate Lincoln, Edgerton was a radical Republican who refused to work with the Democratic majority in the territorial legislature

Name Origins

The territory was originally going to be called "Jefferson Territory" by the Idaho legislature

The name "Montana" comes from the Spanish word for "mountainous"

First Legislative Session

The first Montana Territorial Legislature convened on December 12, 1864, in Bannack with 20 newly elected representatives

Governor Edgerton presided over this historic first meeting at noon

Long Path to Statehood

Montana remained a territory for 25 years before achieving statehood on November 8, 1889

This lengthy territorial period was a source of constant frustration for residents who wanted full control over their local government

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

