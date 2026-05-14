Thursday Headlines: May 14, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, May 14, 2026:

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TOP HEADLINES:

Butte woman charged with negligent homicide after victim found unresponsive after overdose, mom speaks out

Butte woman charged with negligent homicide after victim found unresponsive following overdose

Park County Meals of Wheels opens new Livingston location after 4 decades at senior center

Park County Meals on Wheels opens new Livingston location after 40 years at senior center

Butte's Habitat for Humanity housing projects add more homes

Butte's Habitat for Humanity housing project constructing more homes

Montana elected leaders discuss 'corner crossing'

Montana elected leaders discuss "corner crossing"

THAT’S INTERESTING:

On May 14, 1804, the Lewis and Clark expedition began - here are some interesting facts about the journey through Montana

Time in Montana

The expedition spent more time in Montana than any other state - nearly 6 months total

They entered Montana on April 27, 1805, after logging over 1,900 river miles

They exited Montana on September 13, 1805, at Lolo Pass, then re-entered on June 29, 1806

In Missouri River Country alone, they spent 37 days covering nearly 330 river miles

Geographic Firsts & Discoveries

Lewis and Clark were the first Americans to cross the Continental Divide

They were the first Americans to see Yellowstone and enter Montana

On August 12, 1805, Lewis reached the Continental Divide at Lemhi Pass expecting to see plains and a river to the Pacific - instead he saw "only more mountains," realizing there was no easy water route to the Pacific

They drew about 140 maps during their journey, filling in the main outlines of the western territories

The Great Falls Challenge

Lewis called the Great Falls "the grandest sight I ever beheld"

What they originally planned as a half-day portage around the falls took an entire month of exhausting labor

This delay put them far behind schedule by July 16, 1805

Wildlife Encounters

The expedition encountered grizzly bears at 17 different locations during their 1805 ascent up the Missouri in Montana

At least 43 grizzly bears were killed during the entire expedition, most in Montana

The grizzly bear wasn't formally described as a distinct species until 1815, based on Lewis and Clark's descriptions

They initially thought grizzlies were the size of black bears - imagine their shock at the first encounter!

Sacagawea's Crucial Role

When the expedition encountered a band of Shoshone, the leader turned out to be Sacagawea's brother

This incredible coincidence allowed them to negotiate for horses, supplies, and guides to cross the Continental Divide

Sacagawea gave birth to her son Jean Baptiste on February 11, 1805, and carried him throughout the journey

The Split Journey

On their return trip in 1806, the expedition split up in Montana

Lewis took the northern route to explore the Marias River

Clark took the southern route along the Yellowstone River

This was a strategic decision to cover more territory and gather additional information

The Only Violent Encounter

The expedition's only hostile encounter with Native Americans occurred at the Two Medicine Fight Site in Montana on July 26, 1806

Lewis and his group encountered eight Blackfeet warriors near present-day Cut Bank, Montana

When the warriors tried to steal weapons and horses, the confrontation resulted in two Blackfeet deaths

Travelers' Rest - A Special Site

Located near present-day Lolo, Montana, Travelers' Rest is the only archaeologically verified campsite of the entire Lewis and Clark Trail

The expedition stopped here in both 1805 and 1806

It was historically used as a crossroads by the Salish, Pend d'Oreille, and Nez Perce tribes

Scientific Mission

This was fundamentally a scientific expedition - they recorded magnetic bearings, distances, climate, geography, and geology

They documented natural resources and plants previously unknown to European Americans

The expedition collected specimens, which they sent back to St. Louis on April 7, 1805

Naming Legacy

Clark named Montana's Judith River after Julia Hancock, whom he later married

Lewis and Clark County in Montana is named after the expedition leaders

They named geographic locations after expedition members, peers, loved ones, and even their dog (Seaman's Creek)

Journey Stats

The entire expedition covered approximately 8,000 miles

They traveled 10-20 miles per day, poling, pushing, and pulling their 10-ton keelboat and two pirogues to Fort Mandan.

The journey took about 2½ years total (1804-1806)

Remarkably, only one expedition member died during the entire journey

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

