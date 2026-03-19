Thursday Headlines: March 19, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, March 19, 2026:

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TOP HEADLINES:

Seeing Green: Butte businesses report strong sales and out-of-town tourism during St. Patrick's Day events

Butte businesses report strong sales and out-of-town tourism during Tuesday St. Patrick's Day events

Bozeman man aims to climb College ‘M’ Trail daily in 2026

Meet the Bozeman man hiking the M trail every day in 2026!

Traveling Anne Frank exhibit in Bozeman sparks reflection, conversation

Traveling Anne Frank exhibit brings Holocaust history and solemn reflection to Bozeman Public Library

Montana leaders focusing on Deer Lodge, Boulder, Miles City as possible locations for new women's prison

Montana leaders focusing on Deer Lodge, Boulder, Miles City as possible locations for new women's prison

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Operation Iraqi Freedom — March 19, 2003

🌍 The Lead-Up

The "45-Minute Claim" That Shook the World The Bush administration, alongside British PM Tony Blair, argued Saddam Hussein could deploy weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) within 45 minutes — a claim that later proved to be entirely unfounded and fabricated. The UN Said No. UN Chief Weapons Inspector Hans Blix urged the world to give inspectors more time, finding no conclusive evidence of WMDs before the invasion began. The U.S. and U.K. proceeded anyway without UN authorization. France and Germany Refused to join. In a dramatic split among Western allies, France, Germany, and Russia openly opposed the invasion. French opposition was so intense that American lawmakers briefly renamed French fries "Freedom Fries" in the U.S. Capitol cafeteria. Colin Powell's Famous UN Presentation On February 5, 2003, Secretary of State Colin Powell presented what he called definitive evidence of Iraqi WMDs to the UN Security Council — a presentation he later called a "blot" on his legacy, as the evidence was deeply flawed. The Largest Global Anti-War Protest in History. On February 15, 2003, an estimated 10–15 million people across 60 countries took to the streets to protest the impending invasion — the largest coordinated anti-war demonstration ever recorded, earning a Guinness World Record.

💣 The Invasion Itself

It Began With "Shock and Awe" The invasion officially launched on March 19, 2003 at 5:34 a.m. Baghdad time with a targeted strike on a bunker where Saddam Hussein was believed to be hiding. The massive aerial bombardment campaign — dubbed "Shock and Awe" — began the following day. A Coalition of 49 Nations The U.S. assembled a "Coalition of the Willing" — 49 countries that expressed support, though the overwhelming military burden was carried by the U.S. and the U.K. Baghdad Fell in Just 21 Days Despite predictions of a prolonged urban battle, U.S. forces reached Baghdad in just three weeks, and the city fell on April 9, 2003. The Iconic Statue Toppling The fall of Baghdad was symbolized by the dramatic toppling of Saddam Hussein's statue in Firdos Square on April 9, 2003 — broadcast live around the world. It was later revealed the event was partly stage-managed with a relatively small crowd. "Mission Accomplished" On May 1, 2003, President George W. Bush landed on the USS Abraham Lincoln in a flight suit and delivered his famous speech under a "Mission Accomplished" banner — a moment widely criticized as premature, as the war would continue for another 8 years.

🔍 The Aftermath & Controversies

No WMDs Were Ever Found The entire justification for the invasion — Saddam's alleged stockpiles of chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons — was never substantiated. The Iraq Survey Group concluded in 2004 that Iraq had dismantled its WMD programs in the 1990s. The Disbanding of the Iraqi Army Was Catastrophic U.S. Administrator L. Paul Bremer made the controversial decision to dissolve the entire Iraqi military in May 2003 — leaving 400,000 armed, trained, and unemployed soldiers who many analysts believe became the backbone of the insurgency. The Abu Ghraib Scandal In 2004, graphic photos emerged of U.S. soldiers abusing and humiliating Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib prison — causing international outrage and severely damaging America's moral authority and global image. Saddam Hussein Was Captured Living in a "Spider Hole" On December 13, 2003, Saddam Hussein was found hiding in a small underground pit near his hometown of Tikrit, disheveled and without resistance. He was later tried by an Iraqi tribunal and executed on December 30, 2006. The Rise of ISIS Was a Direct Consequence The power vacuum and sectarian chaos created by the invasion and occupation directly contributed to the rise of Al-Qaeda in Iraq, which later evolved into ISIS (ISIL) — one of the most brutal terrorist organizations in modern history.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

