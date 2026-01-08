Thursday Headlines: January 8, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Meth use surges in Gallatin Co. as fentanyl cases drop

Yellowstone unveils long-awaited plan for permanent north entrance road replacement

Twin Bridges robotics team preps for national competition in D.C.

Former Bozeman mayor reflects on years of service to the community

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for January 8th

Ancient & Early History:

307 CE - Sima Chi becomes emperor of the Jin dynasty in succession to his brother, Sima Zhong

871 CE - Battle of Ashdown between Saxons and Vikings takes place

Military & Political Events:

1815 - Battle of New Orleans during the War of 1812 - a major American victory

1918 - President Woodrow Wilson announces his famous "Fourteen Points" outline for peace following World War I

1959 - Fidel Castro enters Havana triumphantly, having overthrown the American-backed regime of General Fulgencio Batista

1964 - President Lyndon B. Johnson declares his "War on Poverty"

1992 - President George H.W. Bush becomes ill and vomits during a state dinner with Japan's Prime Minister

2011 - U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords is shot during an assassination attempt in Arizona; she survives but six others are killed

Cultural & Scientific Milestones:

1790 - George Washington delivers the first State of the Union address to Congress

1912 - San Diego passes a restrictive free speech ordinance, leading to months of civil unrest

1973 - Soviet Union launches the Luna 21 robotic mission to the moon

2001 - Apple launches iTunes

2016 - Mexican authorities capture drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán for the third time

Notable Births

Music Legends:

1935 - Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock and Roll" (died 1977)

1947 - David Bowie, influential English singer and performer (died 2016)

Science & Academia:

1942 - Stephen Hawking, renowned theoretical physicist who developed theories about black holes

1890 - Ramchandra Verma, significant contributor to Hindi literature



Significant Deaths

Arts & Entertainment:

1966 - Bimal Roy, acclaimed Indian filmmaker known for realistic movies like "Do Bigha Zamin" and "Madhumati"

1874 - Charles Étienne Brasseur de Bourbourg, French historian and archaeologist

Historical Figures:

1948 - Queen Wilhelmina signs the death sentence for Ans van Dijk for treason

Fun Facts About January 8th

Zodiac Sign: People born on this day are Capricorns

Birthstone: Garnet

Birth Flower: Carnation (primary) and Snowdrop (secondary)

Musical Connection: Both Elvis Presley and David Bowie were born on this day, making it a significant date for music history

Recent Events: In 2016, David Bowie released his final album "Blackstar" on his 69th birthday, just days before his death

