Thursday Headlines: January 8, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026:
TOP HEADLINES:
Meth use surges in Gallatin Co. as fentanyl cases drop
Yellowstone unveils long-awaited plan for permanent north entrance road replacement
Twin Bridges robotics team preps for national competition in D.C.
Former Bozeman mayor reflects on years of service to the community
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Major Historical Events for January 8th
Ancient & Early History:
- 307 CE - Sima Chi becomes emperor of the Jin dynasty in succession to his brother, Sima Zhong
- 871 CE - Battle of Ashdown between Saxons and Vikings takes place
Military & Political Events:
- 1815 - Battle of New Orleans during the War of 1812 - a major American victory
- 1918 - President Woodrow Wilson announces his famous "Fourteen Points" outline for peace following World War I
- 1959 - Fidel Castro enters Havana triumphantly, having overthrown the American-backed regime of General Fulgencio Batista
- 1964 - President Lyndon B. Johnson declares his "War on Poverty"
- 1992 - President George H.W. Bush becomes ill and vomits during a state dinner with Japan's Prime Minister
- 2011 - U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords is shot during an assassination attempt in Arizona; she survives but six others are killed
Cultural & Scientific Milestones:
- 1790 - George Washington delivers the first State of the Union address to Congress
- 1912 - San Diego passes a restrictive free speech ordinance, leading to months of civil unrest
- 1973 - Soviet Union launches the Luna 21 robotic mission to the moon
- 2001 - Apple launches iTunes
- 2016 - Mexican authorities capture drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán for the third time
Notable Births
Music Legends:
- 1935 - Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock and Roll" (died 1977)
- 1947 - David Bowie, influential English singer and performer (died 2016)
Science & Academia:
- 1942 - Stephen Hawking, renowned theoretical physicist who developed theories about black holes
- 1890 - Ramchandra Verma, significant contributor to Hindi literature
Significant Deaths
Arts & Entertainment:
- 1966 - Bimal Roy, acclaimed Indian filmmaker known for realistic movies like "Do Bigha Zamin" and "Madhumati"
- 1874 - Charles Étienne Brasseur de Bourbourg, French historian and archaeologist
Historical Figures:
- 1948 - Queen Wilhelmina signs the death sentence for Ans van Dijk for treason
Fun Facts About January 8th
- Zodiac Sign: People born on this day are Capricorns
- Birthstone: Garnet
- Birth Flower: Carnation (primary) and Snowdrop (secondary)
- Musical Connection: Both Elvis Presley and David Bowie were born on this day, making it a significant date for music history
- Recent Events: In 2016, David Bowie released his final album "Blackstar" on his 69th birthday, just days before his death
