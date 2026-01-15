Thursday Headlines: January 15, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026:

Virginia City businesses fight state lease increases, some close doors amid legal battle

Montana Resources sees unprecedented prices as electric vehicle demand drives copper prices to historic highs

Yellowstone reveals new details on proposed north entrance road replacement

Bridger Ski Foundation adapts programming as unusually warm January leaves trails bare

Major Historical Events for January 15th

Ancient & Medieval Times:

69 AD - Otho seizes power in Rome, proclaiming himself Emperor of Rome (though his reign lasted only three months)

1559 - Elizabeth I is crowned Queen of England at Westminster Abbey, beginning her legendary 44-year reign

Modern Era:

1759 - The British Museum opens its doors to the public for the first time in London

1831 - Victor Hugo completes writing "Notre Dame de Paris" (The Hunchback of Notre Dame) after finishing it in just four months

1919 - The Great Molasses Flood devastates Boston, Massachusetts, when a storage tank bursts, releasing over 2 million gallons of molasses into the streets, killing 21 people and injuring 150

20th Century:

1919 - Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht, prominent German communist leaders, are murdered by Freikorps members during the Spartacist uprising

1929 - Martin Luther King Jr. is born in Atlanta, Georgia (his birthday is celebrated as a national holiday on the third Monday in January)

1967 - Green Bay Packers win Super Bowl I

1968 - Bill Masterton of the Minnesota North Stars dies from a head injury sustained during an NHL game - the only death from a game injury in NHL history

1970 - Muammar Gaddafi is proclaimed Chairman of Libyan Revolutionary Command Council

21st Century:

2001 - Wikipedia launches, revolutionizing how we access and share information

2009 - "Miracle on the Hudson": Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger successfully lands US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River after bird strikes disabled both engines, saving all 155 people aboard

2016 - World Health Organization declares the Zika virus a global health emergency

Notable Births

Historical Figures:

1671 - Abraham de la Pryme, English archaeologist and historian

1866 - Nathan Söderblom, Swedish archbishop and Nobel Prize laureate

1929 - Martin Luther King Jr., American civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner

Contemporary Figures:

1942 - Stephen Hawking, renowned theoretical physicist

1970 - Regina King, Academy Award-winning actress and director

1975 - Drew Brees, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback

1977 - Giorgia Meloni, current Prime Minister of Italy

Notable Deaths

2008 - Robert V. Bruce, American historian and author

1919 - Rosa Luxemburg, German revolutionary and communist leader

1919 - Karl Liebknecht, German communist politician and revolutionary

Special Observances

Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Federal holiday in the United States (celebrated on the third Monday in January, often falling on or near January 15th)

National Hat Day - Unofficial U.S. holiday celebrating headwear

National Bagel Day - Unofficial U.S. holiday

Pongal - South Indian harvest festival honoring the Sun God

