Thursday Headlines: February 26, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026:
Thursday morning forecast: Feb. 26, 2026
TOP HEADLINES:
Local school districts carry hundreds of thousands in lunch debt, some use collection agencies
New study finds Butte-Silver Bow residents die from heart disease and cancer at higher rates
MSU Bobcats hockey heads to nationals, needs your help
Bozeman's Nova Cafe permanently closes
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Historical Events on February 26th
- 1564 – The artist Peter Paul Rubens was born in Siegen, Westphalia (modern-day Germany), a major figure of Baroque painting.
- 1815 – Napoleon Bonaparte escapes exile on Elba and begins his famous Hundred Days campaign to recover power in France.
- 1919 – The Royal Canadian Navy is established.
- 1935 – Works Progress Administration (WPA) laborers begin to clear the site for the future U.S. National Arboretum in Washington, D.C.
- 1993 – A truck bomb explodes in the parking garage of the World Trade Center in New York City, killing six and injuring over 1,000.
- 2010 – The 9.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Chile, causing a tsunami and widespread damage.
Notable Births on February 26th
- Lewis Carroll (1832) – English author of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.
- Laura Dern (1967) – American actress and director, known for her roles in Jurassic Park and Big Little Lies.
- Michael Bolton (1953) – American singer and songwriter.
- Elizabeth Banks (1974) – American actress, director, and producer.
- ** Jonah Hill (1983)** – American actor and comedian.
Notable Deaths on February 26th
- Guido of Arezzo (approximately 990) – Italian monk and music theorist credited with developing modern musical notation.
- Robert Louis Stevenson (1894) – Scottish novelist, poet, and travel writer, famous for works like Treasure Island and Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.
- Winifred Wagner (1980) – German-born British festival organizer and granddaughter of Richard Wagner.
Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.