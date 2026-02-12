Thursday Headlines: February 12, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, February 12, 2026:
TOP HEADLINES:
Berkeley Pit pumping stopped due to wall stability concerns
Montana Reps Attend ICE Meeting as Bozeman Officials Plan Community Response
Sheriff and nonprofit raise awareness about remote area parties that pose risks including vehicle accidents and lack of cell coverage
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Major Historical Events on February 12th
Ancient & Medieval Times:
- 1054 - Bruno, Count of Egisheim-Dagsburg, is crowned Pope Leo IX
- 1429 - Battle of the Herrings fought during the Hundred Years' War
- 1502 - Muslims in Granada forced to convert to Catholicism
- 1554 - Lady Jane Grey, the "Nine Days' Queen" of England, executed for treason at age 17
Colonial & Revolutionary Era:
- 1733 - Georgia founded by James Oglethorpe at the site of Savannah
- 1793 - First US Fugitive Slave Law passes, requiring the return of escaped slaves
- 1795 - First US state university opens: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
19th Century Milestones:
- 1809 - Two of history's most influential figures born on the same day: Abraham Lincoln (16th US President) and Charles Darwin (naturalist)
- 1818 - Chile gains independence from Spain
- 1851 - Edward Hargraves discovers gold at Ophir, New South Wales, beginning Australia's first gold rush
- 1870 - Utah becomes the second US territory to grant women the right to vote
- 1912 - Puyi, the last Emperor of China, abdicates, ending over 2,000 years of imperial rule
20th Century Events:
- 1909 - NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) founded on Lincoln's 100th birthday
- 1924 - George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" premieres at Aeolian Hall in New York City
- 1947 - Christian Dior presents his revolutionary "New Look" fashion collection
- 1999 - President Bill Clinton acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial
- 2004 - San Francisco begins issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples
Notable Births on February 12th
Historical Figures:
- 1809 - Abraham Lincoln, 16th President of the United States
- 1809 - Charles Darwin, naturalist and author of "On the Origin of Species"
- 1881 - Anna Pavlova, legendary Russian ballerina
- 1893 - Omar Bradley, US Army General ("The Soldier's General")
Arts & Entertainment:
- 1934 - Bill Russell, NBA legend and Boston Celtics icon
- 1938 - Judy Blume, beloved children's author
- 1980 - Christina Ricci, actress
- 1988 - Josh Brolin, actor
Notable Deaths on February 12th
Historical Figures:
- 1554 - Lady Jane Grey, executed at age 17 after her nine-day reign as Queen of England
- 1976 - Sal Mineo, actor, stabbed to death in Hollywood at age 37
- 2000 - Charles M. Schulz, creator of the "Peanuts" comic strip
Interesting Facts About February 12th
- Darwin Day - February 12th is celebrated internationally as Darwin Day to honor scientific inquiry and critical thinking
- Presidential Connection - February 12th is Lincoln's actual birthday, though Presidents Day is now celebrated on the third Monday in February
- Dual Genius Birth - The fact that both Lincoln and Darwin were born on the same day in 1809 is considered one of history's most remarkable coincidences
- NAACP Timing - The civil rights organization was deliberately founded on Lincoln's 100th birthday to honor the Great Emancipator
