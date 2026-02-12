Thursday Headlines: February 12, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, February 12, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Thursday morning forecast: Feb. 12, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Berkeley Pit pumping stopped due to wall stability concerns

Berkeley Pit pumping halted for months due to north wall stability issues in Butte

Montana Reps Attend ICE Meeting as Bozeman Officials Plan Community Response

Montana lawmakers attend ICE meeting as Bozeman officials prepare community response plan

Sheriff and nonprofit raise awareness about remote area parties that pose risks including vehicle accidents and lack of cell coverage

Butte officials warn of dangerous underage drinking parties as graduation season nears

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events on February 12th

Ancient & Medieval Times:

1054 - Bruno, Count of Egisheim-Dagsburg, is crowned Pope Leo IX

1429 - Battle of the Herrings fought during the Hundred Years' War

1502 - Muslims in Granada forced to convert to Catholicism

1554 - Lady Jane Grey, the "Nine Days' Queen" of England, executed for treason at age 17

Colonial & Revolutionary Era:

1733 - Georgia founded by James Oglethorpe at the site of Savannah

1793 - First US Fugitive Slave Law passes, requiring the return of escaped slaves

1795 - First US state university opens: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

19th Century Milestones:

1809 - Two of history's most influential figures born on the same day: Abraham Lincoln (16th US President) and Charles Darwin (naturalist)

1818 - Chile gains independence from Spain

1851 - Edward Hargraves discovers gold at Ophir, New South Wales, beginning Australia's first gold rush

1870 - Utah becomes the second US territory to grant women the right to vote

1912 - Puyi, the last Emperor of China, abdicates, ending over 2,000 years of imperial rule

20th Century Events:

1909 - NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) founded on Lincoln's 100th birthday

1924 - George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" premieres at Aeolian Hall in New York City

1947 - Christian Dior presents his revolutionary "New Look" fashion collection

1999 - President Bill Clinton acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial

2004 - San Francisco begins issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples

Notable Births on February 12th

Historical Figures:

1809 - Abraham Lincoln, 16th President of the United States

1809 - Charles Darwin, naturalist and author of "On the Origin of Species"

1881 - Anna Pavlova, legendary Russian ballerina

1893 - Omar Bradley, US Army General ("The Soldier's General")

Arts & Entertainment:

1934 - Bill Russell, NBA legend and Boston Celtics icon

1938 - Judy Blume, beloved children's author

1980 - Christina Ricci, actress

1988 - Josh Brolin, actor

Notable Deaths on February 12th

Historical Figures:

1554 - Lady Jane Grey, executed at age 17 after her nine-day reign as Queen of England

1976 - Sal Mineo, actor, stabbed to death in Hollywood at age 37

2000 - Charles M. Schulz, creator of the "Peanuts" comic strip

Interesting Facts About February 12th

Darwin Day - February 12th is celebrated internationally as Darwin Day to honor scientific inquiry and critical thinking

Presidential Connection - February 12th is Lincoln's actual birthday, though Presidents Day is now celebrated on the third Monday in February

Dual Genius Birth - The fact that both Lincoln and Darwin were born on the same day in 1809 is considered one of history's most remarkable coincidences

NAACP Timing - The civil rights organization was deliberately founded on Lincoln's 100th birthday to honor the Great Emancipator

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

