Thursday Headlines: CASA, Belgrade Fire, Festival of Trees

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Thursday forecast: Nov. 20, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

New CASA program launches in Butte to advocate for children in foster care system

New CASA program launches in Butte to advocate for children in foster care system

Belgrade fire station expansion improves emergency response

Belgrade fire station expansion improves emergency response

Butte Festival of Trees features 50 decorated trees to raise money for United Way

Butte Festival of Trees features 50 decorated trees to raise money for United Way

Bozeman center blends wellness with surgery

Bozeman center blends wellness with surgery

PSC approves partial rate increase for NorthWestern Energy

PSC approves partial rate increase for NorthWestern Energy

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical facts, events, and notable births & deaths for November 20:

Events

1272 — Edward I is proclaimed King of England (while on the Ninth Crusade).

1815 — The Second Treaty of Paris is signed, formally ending the Napoleonic Wars.

1820 — The whaling ship Essex is rammed and sunk by a sperm whale (an incident that inspired Herman Melville’s Moby‑Dick).

1903 — Hired gun Tom Horn is hanged in Wyoming for the murder of a 14‑year‑old; the case remains controversial.

1945 — The Nuremberg Trials open in Germany to prosecute major Nazi war criminals.

1985 — Microsoft ships Windows 1.0 to the public.

1990 — Serial killer Andrei Chikatilo (the “Rostov Ripper”) is arrested in the Soviet Union.

1992 — A major fire severely damages Windsor Castle, a working royal residence in England.

2001 — The Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building is dedicated in Washington, D.C.

Notable births

1841 — Sir Wilfrid Laurier, 7th Prime Minister of Canada (d. 1919).

1917 — Leonard Jimmie Savage, influential statistician and mathematician (d. 1971).

1925 — Robert F. Kennedy, U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Senator (d. 1968).

1942 — Joe Biden, 46th President of the United States.

1956 — Bo Derek, actress and model.

1971 — Joel McHale, actor and TV host.

1983 — Future (Nayvadius Wilburn), rapper and record producer.

1939 — Dick Smothers (half of the Smothers Brothers comedy duo).

Notable deaths

1903 — Tom Horn (executed Nov. 20) — controversial Old West figure.

1975 — Francisco Franco, Spanish dictator (died Nov. 20), marking the end of his 36‑year rule and beginning Spain’s transition to democracy.

1993 — Avioimpex Flight 110 crashes after takeoff from Skopje; all aboard are killed.

(Also: significant historic commemorations occur on Nov. 20 each year, including anniversaries of the Nuremberg Trials and the Windsor Castle fire.)

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

