Thursday Headlines: Campground killing trial, Butte faces food emergency, 7th Ave. boom

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2025:
Cooler period approaching: Weather for Nov. 6, 2025
TOP HEADLINES:
Big Sky Murder Trial: Gruesome details emerge in campground killing case
Butte family shares story of hunger amid government shutdown and SNAP benefit cuts
Bozeman Square: Massive development planned for old Kmart lot
Butte declares food emergency: $182K alloted for hungry families
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Notable Historical Events on November 6
Political & Military Events
- 1860 - Abraham Lincoln elected 16th President of the United States with only 40% of the popular vote, setting the stage for the Civil War
- 1888 - Benjamin Harrison wins U.S. presidency despite losing popular vote to Grover Cleveland
- 1893 - Pyotr Tchaikovsky conducts his last concert (died 3 days later)
- 1917 - Bolsheviks seize power in Russia, beginning second phase of Russian Revolution
- 1947 - "Meet the Press" debuts on NBC Television, becoming the longest-running TV program in U.S. history
- 1962 - United Nations General Assembly condemns apartheid in South Africa
- 1984 - Ronald Reagan wins landslide re-election, carrying 49 of 50 states
- 2012 - Tammy Baldwin becomes first openly gay person elected to U.S. Senate
Other Significant Events
- 1429 - Henry VI crowned King of England at age 8
- 1492 - Christopher Columbus notes in his journal that Arawak Indians introduced tobacco smoking to his crew
- 1861 - First American football game between Princeton and Rutgers (Rutgers won 6-4)
- 1975 - First performance by punk band the Sex Pistols in London
Notable Births on November 6
Historical Figures
- 1854 - John Philip Sousa, American composer and bandleader known for military marches like "The Stars and Stripes Forever"
- 1861 - James Naismith, Canadian-American inventor of basketball
- 1814 - Adolphe Sax, Belgian instrument maker who invented the saxophone
Entertainment & Arts
- 1946 - Sally Field, Oscar-winning actress ("Norma Rae," "Places in the Heart")
- 1946 - Glenn Frey, American musician and founding member of the Eagles
- 1990 - Bowen Yang, Chinese-American actor and "Saturday Night Live" cast member
Other Notable Births
- 1479 - Joanna of Castile, Queen of Castile and León
- 1494 - Suleiman the Magnificent, Sultan of the Ottoman Empire
Notable Deaths on November 6
Composers & Musicians
- 1893 - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Russian composer (born 1840) - died just days after conducting his final concert
- 1971 - Charles Dow, American journalist and economist who co-founded Dow Jones & Company
Political Figures
- 1817 - Princess Charlotte of Wales, heir to British throne (died in childbirth, leading to succession crisis)
Entertainment
- 1991 - Gene Tierney, American actress known for film noir classics
- 2020 - King Von, American rapper
- 2024 - Tony Todd, American actor known for horror films like "Candyman"
Other Notable Deaths
- 2007 - Hank Thompson, American country music singer
- 2014 - Mike Nichols, American film and theater director
