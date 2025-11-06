Thursday Headlines: Campground killing trial, Butte faces food emergency, 7th Ave. boom

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2025:

Cooler period approaching: Weather for Nov. 6, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Big Sky Murder Trial: Gruesome details emerge in campground killing case

Butte family shares story of hunger amid government shutdown and SNAP benefit cuts

Bozeman Square: Massive development planned for old Kmart lot

Butte declares food emergency: $182K alloted for hungry families

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Notable Historical Events on November 6

Political & Military Events

1860 - Abraham Lincoln elected 16th President of the United States with only 40% of the popular vote, setting the stage for the Civil War

1888 - Benjamin Harrison wins U.S. presidency despite losing popular vote to Grover Cleveland

1893 - Pyotr Tchaikovsky conducts his last concert (died 3 days later)

1917 - Bolsheviks seize power in Russia, beginning second phase of Russian Revolution

1947 - "Meet the Press" debuts on NBC Television, becoming the longest-running TV program in U.S. history

1962 - United Nations General Assembly condemns apartheid in South Africa

1984 - Ronald Reagan wins landslide re-election, carrying 49 of 50 states

2012 - Tammy Baldwin becomes first openly gay person elected to U.S. Senate

Other Significant Events

1429 - Henry VI crowned King of England at age 8

1492 - Christopher Columbus notes in his journal that Arawak Indians introduced tobacco smoking to his crew

1861 - First American football game between Princeton and Rutgers (Rutgers won 6-4)

1975 - First performance by punk band the Sex Pistols in London

Notable Births on November 6

Historical Figures

1854 - John Philip Sousa, American composer and bandleader known for military marches like "The Stars and Stripes Forever"

1861 - James Naismith, Canadian-American inventor of basketball

1814 - Adolphe Sax, Belgian instrument maker who invented the saxophone

Entertainment & Arts

1946 - Sally Field, Oscar-winning actress ("Norma Rae," "Places in the Heart")

1946 - Glenn Frey, American musician and founding member of the Eagles

1990 - Bowen Yang, Chinese-American actor and "Saturday Night Live" cast member

Other Notable Births

1479 - Joanna of Castile, Queen of Castile and León

1494 - Suleiman the Magnificent, Sultan of the Ottoman Empire

Notable Deaths on November 6

Composers & Musicians

1893 - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Russian composer (born 1840) - died just days after conducting his final concert

1971 - Charles Dow, American journalist and economist who co-founded Dow Jones & Company

Political Figures

1817 - Princess Charlotte of Wales, heir to British throne (died in childbirth, leading to succession crisis)

1956 - Charles Dow, co-founder of Dow Jones & Company

Entertainment

1991 - Gene Tierney, American actress known for film noir classics

2020 - King Von, American rapper

2024 - Tony Todd, American actor known for horror films like "Candyman"

Other Notable Deaths

2007 - Hank Thompson, American country music singer

2014 - Mike Nichols, American film and theater director

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

