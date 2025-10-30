Thursday Headlines: Bozeman treatment center, stylists stepping up & Atlatl throwing

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025:

TOP HEADLINES:

Mental health and substance use treatment center coming to Bozeman

Montana Tech students learn ancient hunting techniques with prehistoric atlatl weapons

Hair stylists in Gallatin Valley receive domestic violence training to help survivors

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical events and more for October 30th:

1501 — Cesare Borgia hosts a famous dinner with Pope Alexander VI and others (Renaissance/political intrigue).

1735 — (context) the year John Adams was born (see births).

1864 — Helena, Montana, founded after gold is discovered at Last Chance Gulch.

1905 — Tsar Nicholas II issues the October Manifesto, granting civil liberties and creating the Duma (first Russian parliament).

1922 — Egypt’s independence from the United Kingdom is declared (formally recognized later; this date marks the 1922 proclamation).

1938 — Orson Welles’ radio adaptation of The War of the Worlds (broadcast Oct. 30) causes panic in some listeners.

1972 — Deadly commuter-rail accident in Chicago kills about 45 people (one of the worst U.S. rail accidents of the period).

1973 — The Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul (connecting Europe and Asia) opens to traffic.

Various years — recurring corporate/financial events, conference calls and public-company milestones often scheduled on this date (e.g., IR webcasts).

Notable births (selected)

1735 — John Adams, 2nd U.S. president and Founding Father.

1885 — Ezra Pound, influential modernist poet and critic.

1945 — Henry Winkler, actor (Happy Days) and producer.

1960 — Diego Maradona, Argentine football legend.

1981 — Ivanka Trump, businesswoman and public figure.

1996 — Devin Booker, NBA basketball player.



Notable deaths (selected)

1979 — Sir Barnes Wallis, English engineer and inventor (famous for the “bouncing bomb”).

1987 — Joseph Campbell, mythologist and writer.

2000 — Steve Allen, comedian, musician and original Tonight Show host.

2007 — Robert Goulet, singer and actor.

2009 — Claude Lévi‑Strauss, French anthropologist.

2015 — Al Molinaro, actor (Happy Days).

2018 — James “Whitey” Bulger, Boston mob boss, killed in prison.

