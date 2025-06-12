Thursday Headlines: Biking in West Yellowstone, Stolen bargains and Exploring Butte

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Thursday, June 12, 2025:

Mild temperatures for your Thursday with highs in the 70s. There are a few isolated chances for a passing shower or thunderstorm for the afternoon today. Stronger storms are possible on Friday afternoon and evening for SW and central Montana.

TOP HEADLINES:

Wildlife and Adventure Await on West Yellowstone's Newly Opened Bike Trail

A new nine-mile bike trail connecting West Yellowstone to the Idaho border was officially dedicated after 25 years of effort. The $4.5 million paved trail offers a wilderness experience alongside the Madison River, attracting nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

Secondhand Sales Under Scrutiny: How Bozeman Tackles Stolen Items

Are Your Secondhand Deals Actually Stolen Property?

In Bozeman, pawn shop owner Theron Fountaine notes a rise in local thefts and emphasizes the importance of tracking items using LeadsOnline to aid law enforcement.

Butte's Wayfinding Project Set to Guide Travelers to Key Local Attractions

Butte seeks new signs to help tourists and locals find their way

Butte plans a wayfinding project to improve signage around key landmarks, enhancing navigation for visitors and locals. Officials aim to implement it in phases starting next year.

Budget Balancing Act: Bozeman City Commissioners Consider Affordable Housing Needs

At a recent Bozeman City Commission meeting, officials discussed the 2026 budget amid rising concerns over affordable housing, with potential funding for tenant rights programs postponed until August.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some historical facts about Pride Month:

Origins: Pride Month is celebrated in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred in June 1969. These riots were a series of protests by the LGBTQ+ community against police raids at the Stonewall Inn in New York City. First Pride March: The first Pride marches took place on June 28, 1970, in New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago to mark the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall riots. These events laid the groundwork for annual Pride celebrations. Official Recognition: In 1999, President Bill Clinton declared June "Gay and Lesbian Pride Month" to acknowledge the impact that LGBTQ+ individuals had on American society. Expansion of Pride: Over the years, Pride Month has expanded to include a broader spectrum of LGBTQ+ identities. It celebrates diversity and strives for equal rights for all members of the community. Symbols of Pride: The rainbow flag, designed by Gilbert Baker in 1978, has become an enduring symbol of the LGBTQ+ pride movement. Each color represents a different aspect of the community's diversity. Global Celebrations: Pride Month is now celebrated worldwide, with various events including parades, festivals, and educational activities, drawing attention to ongoing issues facing the LGBTQ+ community. Legislation and Rights: Pride Month serves not only as a celebration of achievements in LGBTQ+ rights but also as a reminder of the ongoing struggles for equality, especially concerning issues like same-sex marriage, anti-discrimination laws, and transgender rights. Evolution of Events: In recent years, many cities have incorporated larger events, such as "Pride Weeks" or "Pride Festivals," which feature a range of activities that go beyond parades, including health fairs, panels, and art exhibits. Intersectionality: Modern Pride events increasingly focus on intersectionality, acknowledging the unique challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals who also belong to other marginalized groups, emphasizing inclusivity and solidarity.

