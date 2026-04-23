Thursday Headlines: April 23, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, April 23, 2026:
Watch the latest weather forecast
TOP HEADLINES:
Gallatin County election officials work to correct misprinted barcodes on thousands of ballot envelopes
Butte study commission recommends reducing city council size and hiring a city manager for voters to decide
Gallatin County Study Commission proposes non-partisan elections as ballot initative
Bozeman High School's Hawks Theatre Company brings the hit musical 'Mamma Mia!' to stage for first time
Montana goat market sees surging prices and high demand following a highly successful kidding season
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Here are some fascinating historical facts about Shirley Temple, born on April 23, 1928:
Early Life & Career
- Born April 23, 1928 at Santa Monica Hospital in California at 9:00 PM, weighing 6 pounds 8 ounces
- Started her career at just 3 years old in 1931 when her mother enrolled her in dance school
- Was discovered hiding behind a piano during a talent search at Meglin's Dance School
- Her first film contract was with Educational Pictures in 1932 for the "Baby Burlesks" series
Hollywood Stardom
- Hollywood's #1 box office draw from 1934-1938, even beating Clark Gable
- Starred in over 40 films between 1932-1949
- Famous for her 56 corkscrew curls and dimpled smile
- Her breakout film "Bright Eyes" (1934) featured her singing "On the Good Ship Lollipop"
- Received a special Academy Award in February 1935 at age 6
Cultural Impact
- Saved 20th Century Fox from bankruptcy - her films generated massive profits during the Great Depression
- President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, "As long as our country has Shirley Temple, we will be all right"
- Shirley Temple dolls sold at a rate of $1.5 million per year
- A non-alcoholic drink was named after her (the Shirley Temple cocktail)
- Had her own merchandise line, including clothes, sheet music, and soap
Later Life & Diplomacy
- Retired from acting in 1950 and married Charles Black, becoming Shirley Temple Black
- Entered politics and public service in the 1960s
- Served as U.S. Ambassador to Ghana (1974-1976)
- Became U.S. Ambassador to Czechoslovakia (1989-1992), witnessing crucial moments in Communist Czechoslovakia's history
- Was the first and only woman to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Czechoslovakia
- In 1988, became the only person to achieve the rank of honorary U.S. Foreign Service officer
Recognition & Legacy
- Ranked 18th on the American Film Institute's list of greatest female American screen legends
- Received Kennedy Center Honors and Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award
- Died February 10, 2014, at age 85 in Woodside, California
- Was featured on Google Doodle in 2021, celebrating a special exhibit of her memorabilia
Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.