Thursday Headlines: April 23, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, April 23, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Thursday morning forecast: April 23, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Gallatin County election officials work to correct misprinted barcodes on thousands of ballot envelopes

Gallatin County election officials work to correct misprinted barcodes on thousands of ballot envelopes

Butte study commission recommends reducing city council size and hiring a city manager for voters to decide

Butte study commission recommends reducing city council size and hiring a city manager for voters to decide

Gallatin County Study Commission proposes non-partisan elections as ballot initative

Gallatin County Study Commission proposes non-partisan elections as ballot initative

Bozeman High School's Hawks Theatre Company brings the hit musical 'Mamma Mia!' to stage for first time

Bozeman High School's Hawks Theatre Company brings the hit musical 'Mamma Mia!' to stage for first time

Montana goat market sees surging prices and high demand following a highly successful kidding season

Montana goat market sees surging prices and high demand following a highly successful kidding season

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some fascinating historical facts about Shirley Temple, born on April 23, 1928:

Early Life & Career

Born April 23, 1928 at Santa Monica Hospital in California at 9:00 PM, weighing 6 pounds 8 ounces

Started her career at just 3 years old in 1931 when her mother enrolled her in dance school

Was discovered hiding behind a piano during a talent search at Meglin's Dance School

Her first film contract was with Educational Pictures in 1932 for the "Baby Burlesks" series

Hollywood Stardom

Hollywood's #1 box office draw from 1934-1938, even beating Clark Gable

Starred in over 40 films between 1932-1949

Famous for her 56 corkscrew curls and dimpled smile

Her breakout film "Bright Eyes" (1934) featured her singing "On the Good Ship Lollipop"

Received a special Academy Award in February 1935 at age 6

Cultural Impact

Saved 20th Century Fox from bankruptcy - her films generated massive profits during the Great Depression

President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, "As long as our country has Shirley Temple, we will be all right"

Shirley Temple dolls sold at a rate of $1.5 million per year

A non-alcoholic drink was named after her (the Shirley Temple cocktail)

Had her own merchandise line, including clothes, sheet music, and soap

Later Life & Diplomacy

Retired from acting in 1950 and married Charles Black, becoming Shirley Temple Black

Entered politics and public service in the 1960s

Served as U.S. Ambassador to Ghana (1974-1976)

Became U.S. Ambassador to Czechoslovakia (1989-1992), witnessing crucial moments in Communist Czechoslovakia's history

Was the first and only woman to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Czechoslovakia

In 1988, became the only person to achieve the rank of honorary U.S. Foreign Service officer

Recognition & Legacy

Ranked 18th on the American Film Institute's list of greatest female American screen legends

Received Kennedy Center Honors and Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award

Died February 10, 2014, at age 85 in Woodside, California

Was featured on Google Doodle in 2021, celebrating a special exhibit of her memorabilia

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

