Three structures lost in fire burning near Huntley

HUNTLEY — Three structures were lost in a wildfire that started Friday night near Huntley Project as local firefighters reached 10 percent containment at 7 a.m. Saturday, said KC Williams, Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services director.

The fire is burning near the Pryor Creek Golf Club and White Buffalo Trail Road in rugged terrain that has long-burning fuels, Williams told MTN News in a telephone interview.

An early estimate found the fire to have burned between 200 to 300 acres, Williams said.

No evacuation orders are in place for residents in the area, Williams said.

Fire command will transition to a county assist team around 6 p.m. Saturday, Williams said.

Williams noted another fire was burning near Arrow Creek, approximately seven miles west of the Huntley fire. Williams had no updated information about the Arrow Creek fire.

RELATED: Evacuations ordered after 3 wildfires start near Huntley