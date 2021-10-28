Threats against Hardin schools deemed not credible

HARDIN - Authorities said Thursday that threats against Hardin High School students and staff that forced classes to be canceled on Monday have been deemed not credible.

Superintendent Chad Johnson said in a Facebook post Thursday morning that two threats were made against the school.

"I would like to inform everyone that it has been determined neither potential threat, the one posted October 24th and the second from October 27th, have been deemed credible," Johnson said. "We cannot share any additional information at this time as the investigation is still ongoing."

School officials announced on Oct. 24 that it had received information that suggested a "serious threat against our students and staff at Hardin High School." In response the school district canceled all classes and extra-curricular activities.

Students returned on Tuesday but were met by a number of heightened security measures, including a single point of entry at all buildings complete with metal detecting wands and a thorough bag check.

RELATED

No classes for Hardin Public Schools Monday due to threat

Hardin schools closed Monday after social media threat

Closed campuses, no cell phones part of Hardin schools response to social media threat