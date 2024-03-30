Thousands of Easter eggs to be scattered in Taylor Park for Manhattan's Annual Easter Egg Hunt

MANHATTAN — Some of us are just now preparing for easter Sunday, but helpful volunteers and folks with the American Legion Post 87 in Manhattan have been getting ready since February, stuffing 43,000 eggs for the annual Easter egg hunt.

“It’s a big event,” said Jim Albrecht. “I’m anticipating at least 4,000 people—it keeps growing each year.”

For 19 years now, Jim Albrecht with the American Legion Post 87 has been putting together an Easter egg hunt for the community at Taylor Park.

Albrecht says folks can expect a petting zoo, pony rides and more.

“We’ll be giving away 75 Easter baskets and 150 stuffed bunnies.

With the help of the community, Jim has accumulated 43,000 Easter eggs stuffed with candy, toys, and coupons from different stores and restaurants.

“So many people have stepped in to help,” said Albrecht. “We’ve had parties every night at the legion at 4 o’clock to put eggs together.”

On Saturday morning these 43,000 eggs will be scattered all over Taylor Park.

It's a lot of work, but well worth It to host an event that helps families create special memories on Easter Jim says.

“It’s priceless,” said Albrecht. “When those kids take off there’s gloves on the ground shoes falling off--- They just want to go have fun.”

The Manhattan Easter egg hunt is scheduled for March 30th, 11:00 a.m. at Taylor Park.

