Easter Egg Hunts set for Gallatin Valley

BOZEMAN - A number of Easter events are planned for the Gallatin Valley.

Here's a quick look at some of the offerings:

City of Bozeman Easter Egg Hunt - Saturday, Mar. 30, 1 pm sharp! (Bunny says to get there 15 minutes early!) Lindley Park, 626 E. Main St. Bozeman.

Manhattan Easter Egg Hunt - Saturday, Mar. 30, 11 am. at Taylor Park. Separate hunts: ages 1-2, 3-4, 5-7, 8-10. Fire trucks, Petting Zoo and Pony rides offered. Sponsored by the American Legion Post 87.

Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch - Saturday, Mar. 30, 10 am to noon at Christus Collegium, 714 S 8th Ave. Bozeman

Free Easter Egg Hunt - Saturday, Mar. 30, 4 pm to 6 pm, 111 Arrowhead Trail, Bozeman.

Belgrade Easter Egg Hunt 2024 - Saturday, Mar. 30, 10 am, Belgrade Senior Center, 92 E. Cameron Ave. Belgrade.

Easter Eggstravaganza, Saturday, Mar. 30, 10 am, Bozeman Lodge, 1547 Hunters Way, Bozeman.