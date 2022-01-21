Thomas Rhett concert set for October 7 in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - Country performer Thomas Rhett will make a stop in Bozeman as part of his "Bring The Bar To You" tour.

The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse will host the show on Oct. 7, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. (local) on ThomasRhett.com [r20.rs6.net]

Five-time Grammy nominee Rhett will visit more than 30 cities throughout the US.

HomeTeam members can access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, January 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 25 at noon local time until Thursday, January 27 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com [r20.rs6.net]. For complete ticket and pre-sale details visit www.thomasrhett.com [r20.rs6.net].

“Man it feels good to share this tour news,” Thomas Rhett stated in a press release. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud - I’m counting down the days already!"