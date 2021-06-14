The ELM set to open in Bozeman

MISSOULA — Logjam Presents has announced the official opening date for a new venue in Bozeman.

The grand opening of The ELM will take place on Friday, Sept. 3, and will feature eight-time Grammy nominees Death Cab for Cutie.

Logjam Presents has announced its Bozeman lineup will feature 14 additional concerts featuring artists that include Lake Street Dive, Louis the Child and local tribute band Pinky and the Floyd.

Click here to learn more about The ELM and to view the current concert lineup.

Limited Logjam presale tickets for all the ELM events will be available on June 17 online-only, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. -- or while supplies last.

Tickets for all the ELM events go on sale on June 18 at 10 a.m. online or by phone at 1 (800) 514-3849.

