BOZEMAN — The 24-hour fundraiser known as Give Big kicks off this Thursday.

The event, now in its 12th year, is organized by the One Valley Community Foundation.

Executive Director Bridget Wilkinson discussed the upcoming event and what is new for the 2026 fundraiser.

The 12th annual Give Big 24-hour fundraiser kicks off this Thursday

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

