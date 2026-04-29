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The 12th annual Give Big 24-hour fundraiser kicks off this Thursday

The One Valley Community Foundation is preparing for the 12th year of the 24-hour Give Big fundraiser, with new additions planned for the 2026 event.
The One Valley Community Foundation's 12th annual Give Big 24-hour fundraiser kicks off this Thursday with new additions for 2026.
The 12th annual Give Big 24-hour fundraiser kicks off this Thursday
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BOZEMAN — The 24-hour fundraiser known as Give Big kicks off this Thursday.

The event, now in its 12th year, is organized by the One Valley Community Foundation.

Executive Director Bridget Wilkinson discussed the upcoming event and what is new for the 2026 fundraiser.

The 12th annual Give Big 24-hour fundraiser kicks off this Thursday

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