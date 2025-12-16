It's a part of our civic duty, being selected to serve on a jury -- and scammers know that. Captain Anthony Hutchings with the Bozeman Police Department shares that the scam involves a call, text or even email explaining to the victim that they have missed their jury duty and now a fine is due.

Captain Hutchings reminds people that no court will call and demand money over the phone. Captain Hutchings suggests jotting down what court this jury duty notice is through, and calling that court directly.

The 12 Scams of Christmas: Jury Duty Scams