BILLINGS — Residents in a Billings neighborhood were on edge Wednesday morning following a police chase through much of west end Billings that started with an armed robbery at the Rimrock Mall.

Police confirmed the arrest of 30-year-old suspect Cameron Watson, who attempted to flee from authorities by veering through the driving range at the Peter Yegen Golf Course before eventually driving through yards in a nearby neighborhood.

Watch this video to see the chase:

'Terrified': Witnesses recount Billings Police chase through golf course and neighborhoods

Watson ended up being apprehended in the Hunters Ridge Loop neighborhood right outside of Dee Roll's home.

"We heard the sirens kind of off in a distance," Roll said. "Then it got closer and I looked out the window and I saw a this car just flying through our front lawn."

The chase is caught on Roll's security camera, which shows the car narrowly missing a tree in her yard and her vehicle in the driveway.

"I was terrified," Roll said. "Seeing it all just happen and then coming out and seeing all of the cops and all of the cars banged up."

Roll said it was a scary circumstance and one she said could've been worse.

"All of this, in seconds, could've shattered so many lives," Roll said. "What if my children had been outside? That was my first thought and it literally made me sick to my stomach."

The chase caused eerie feelings all around the community. Earlier in the chase, at the Peter Yegen Golf Course, Watson drove through the fence and around the driving range while fleeing authorities.

"He came through the fence and just kind of underrooted the ground of the fence," Assistant Pro Austin Schaff said.

Schaff said it was a surprise hearing what had happened Tuesday night.

"It's not shocking, but it is a little bit at the same time," Schaff said. "Anything can happen, but it is a little dangerous that you've got a high-speed chase rolling around."

MTN News

Schaff added that he was happy it happened at a time when the course is less busy.

"If it's mid-day on a Saturday and he rolls through kind of anywhere, you're going to get some public involved," Schaff said.

Watson is being held on multiple charges and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It's a frightening situation that Roll said is keeping her entire neighborhood on edge.

"His reckless behavior endangered our community and then it was brought into our neighborhood," Roll said. "No matter where you live in Billings, there's danger out there."