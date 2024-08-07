Tech Chancellor to step down in 2025

BUTTE — Montana Technological University Chancellor Les Cook is set to retire in 2025.

According to a release from Montana Tech, Dr. Les Cook will retire from his position, effective June 30, 2025, capping off nearly 40 years in higher education.

“Serving as the chancellor of Montana Tech is and will remain the pinnacle of my career in higher education,” said Cook. “I am humbled and truly grateful to those who have made Montana Tech the incredible institution it is today. Our faculty, staff, and students are the best there is and it has been my pleasure along with my wife, Stephanie, to have them as colleagues, friends, and family.”

Cook has led Montana Tech since 2019, steering the institution through significant growth and development as one of the nation’s premier STEM universities. Before joining the MUS to lead Montana Tech, Cook spent 16 years at Michigan Technological University serving in numerous leadership positions, including vice president for strategic university partnerships, vice president for student affairs and advancement, vice president for student affairs, and vice provost and dean of students. Cook has also held positions at the University of the Pacific, University of Utah, and Salt Lake Community College.

For the last five years, Montana Tech has focused on maintaining and strengthening academic programs, including the addition of a second Ph.D., new STEM-based degree programs, recent Board of Regents approval of seven micro-credentials in extractive technologies, and increasing capacity of programs in high demand. Additionally, during Cook’s tenure as Chancellor, the university placed a strong emphasis on growing enrollment and enhancing student success. Applications for admission to the university have doubled with the incoming class for fall 2023 being the largest since 2014. All indications are that this trend will continue with fall 2024 enrollment.

The university launched efforts to build a robust academic advising/student success model, dedicated the Student Success/Living Learning Center, celebrated six Goldwater Scholars, and implemented an Outdoor Tech program focused on health and well-being. In addition, the dining hall underwent a major $1 million renovation, the campus celebrated the largest number of students living on campus, and recorded some of the highest retention numbers in history.

Montana Tech athletics has also experienced significant success. Oredigger athletics celebrated 12 Frontier Conference championships, two George R. Bandy Memorial All Sports Awards, and added two sports, men’s and women’s cross country and track and field.

The institution has also witnessed unprecedented growth in philanthropic support. Through the incredible generosity of donors, Montana Tech secured numerous transformational gifts, including $7 million for the Sherry Lesar School of Nursing, $2 million for the Endowed Distinguished Professorship in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, and most recently, $31 million from Ryan and Lisa Lance–the largest gift in the history of the university, which funded student scholarships, an endowed energy chair, and supported Digger Athletics. This monumental gift will continue to accelerate Tech’s expertise in STEM fields and recognizes the institution as a leader in energy, environment, and sustainability.

With the 125th Anniversary of Montana Tech in the near future, recent investments from the state of approximately $50 million for construction and infrastructure improvements, including renovation of Main Hall and Engineering Hall, extraordinary growth in research, recent accreditation and the aforementioned successes, Montana Tech is well positioned for the future.

“From the moment he stepped on campus, Chancellor Cook led Montana Tech with foresight and determination. His ability to secure resources to enhance Tech’s facilities and his push to advance the academic mission of the University will long be remembered. Les loves Butte and he loves Tech, and we wish him the very best in his retirement,” said University of Montana President Seth Bodnar.

Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian praised Cook for his steadfast stewardship of Montana Tech, his successes in growing the university, and his dedication to enhancing its reputation as a world-class postsecondary option for students seeking opportunities not only in STEM fields but in an increasing array of academic programs.

“Chancellor Cook’s innovative leadership has put Montana Tech on solid footing and a positive trajectory,” said Christian. “His remarkable list of accomplishments while at the wheel of Montana Tech will benefit students, faculty, staff, and the state of Montana well into the future. I am pleased that Chancellor Cook intends to see the university through another academic year of growth while a new chancellor is selected, and I am confident that the transition will be a smooth one. Montana Tech’s momentum will continue to build as the university welcomes new and returning students for the 2024-25 academic year.”

Cook shared, “Montana Tech and the Butte community will always hold a special place in my heart. We’ve made considerable progress on many fronts, but at the end of the day, it truly is about the people. The Montana Tech family is extraordinary and the Butte community is like no other. Not a day goes by that we aren’t proud of this impact and recognizing every day is a great day to be an Oredigger!”

Commissioner Christian added that his office has contracted with Greenwood, Asher & Associates to assist with the selection process. A search committee, chaired by OCHE Deputy Commissioner Tyler Trevor, will be formed to begin work in September on recruiting and vetting candidates for the position.

