Storm causing headaches on Homestake Pass: Road reportedly closed

MDT
Posted at 4:54 PM, Dec 14, 2021
BUTTE - The Montana Department of Transportation is warning drivers that winter conditions are causing issues on I90 in the Homestake Pass area.

According to the state's road condition map, road conditions as of 4:21 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14 have closed the road and reduced visibility. Actual road conditions may vary from this report. Motorists are cautioned to be alert to changing conditions.

The state's site is warning that travelers can expect incident blockage with reduced lanes. Drivers should watch for lane blockage and slow speeds. Chains are required for all towing units.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

