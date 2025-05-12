Spring hiking: Prepare for conditions to ensure safety on the trails

BOZEMAN — As outdoor enthusiasts flock to the trails this spring, local rescue officials are urging hikers to prioritize safety and preparation. With the arrival of warmer weather, many hikers are eager to enjoy the scenic landscapes, but conditions can vary greatly from the trailhead to higher elevations.

Spring Hiking: Beautiful Trails, Hidden Hazards—Prepare Before You Go

Tommy, a Bozeman resident and avid hiker, believes spring is the ideal time for hiking, though he acknowledges the challenges it brings. “Springtime is probably the best time... but you have to watch out for unexpected weather changes,” he cautioned.

While some are hitting the trails, others are skiing in the same areas. Matt Boxmeyer, Captain of the Gallatin County Search and Rescue, noted that snow conditions vary significantly, with some locations receiving several feet of snow, presenting hazardous situations for unprepared hikers.

“Many hikers underestimate the conditions. They get tired or think they can take shortcuts, only to find themselves in waist-deep snow,” Boxmeyer stated. This scenario unfolded recently when a hiker got stranded on Baldy Mountain after venturing off the Bridger Ridge Trail. The individual, ill-equipped for the conditions in shorts and a T-shirt, was rescued safely by helicopter.

Boxmeyer highlighted the importance of being equipped for the outdoors: “Always layer up, bring plenty of water and food, and have a way to communicate.” Hikers are also advised to check trail conditions through hiking apps or local social media groups before setting out.

Tommy echoed this sentiment, suggesting that even short hikes may turn into longer excursions: “Prepare for the unexpected, no matter the length of your hike.”

As the hiking season gets underway, officials remind the community to prioritize safety and preparation to enjoy the beautiful spring landscape without incident.

For more information on hiking safety tips and resources, visit local hiking websites (there are a few on social media) or reach out to Gallatin County Search and Rescue.

