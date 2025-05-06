Hiker rescued from Baldy Mountain after attempting dangerous shortcut

BOZEMAN — On Saturday evening, the Gallatin County 911 Dispatch received a call from a hiker who had become stranded on Baldy Mountain after attempting to take a shortcut from the Bridger Ridge trail to the Sipes Canyon trailhead.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the hiker had been "post-holing" in waist-deep snow while wearing only shorts and a t-shirt, resulting in superficial injuries to their legs and leaving them cold and exhausted.

Gallatin County Sheriff's deputies immediately requested assistance from the Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) team. Given the hiker's limited warm clothing and the risk of hypothermia, the decision was made to utilize a helicopter rescue, which would allow for a quicker and safer extraction.

The hiker remained in contact with rescuers via cell phone and was able to regain the ridge, where they were picked up by the GCSSAR Heli Team and Central Copters Inc. and flown to the Search & Rescue facility at the Bozeman Fairgrounds. Fortunately, the hiker did not require any further medical attention and was provided a courtesy ride to their hotel by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

Gallatin County Sheriff Daniel Springer praised the efforts of Central Copters and the GCSSAR Heli team, whose quick and efficient response helped to ensure a successful rescue. He also took the opportunity to remind hikers that conditions can change dramatically at higher elevations, especially during the spring, and that it is crucial to dress in layers and be prepared for unexpected challenges.

"When pressed for time, a shortcut may seem like a good idea, but it is better to return by the known safe route you took to get there, as alternate routes may have unexpected hazards," Sheriff Springer cautioned.

