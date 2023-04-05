Spring bicycling in Yellowstone National Park begins April 7

Spring bicycling will begin in Yellowstone National Park on Friday, April 7.
49 miles between the West Entrance in West Yellowstone and Mammoth Hot Springs will be open to bicyclists.
According to a press release, cyclists should expect higher than normal snow banks and stressed wildlife on the roads. Do not crowd or push wildlife on roads and be prepared to wait or turn around.
The following roads in that area will be open to bicycling:
- West Entrance to Madison Junction
- Madison Junction to Norris Junction
- Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs
As conditions allow, bicycles will also be permitted from the East Entrance to the east end of Sylvan Pass. Click here for updates.
The remaining park roads will be closed to bicycles until they open to public vehicles at 8 AM on Friday, April 21. Click here for park road spring opening dates.
Below are safety tips from the press release:
- Bears, bison, elk, moose, and other wildlife use roads as travel corridors when the snow is deep. They are stressed and weak due to the severe winter of above-average snowpack and continued cold temperatures. Be mindful as they endure this hardest part of the year. Higher than usual snowbanks prevent them from easily moving off the road. Do not crowd or push wildlife and be prepared to wait or turn around
- Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 yards away from all other wildlife
- Carry bear spray [nps.gov] and know how to use it
- Travel during daylight hours only
- Ride single file and use extreme caution. Expect administrative vehicles such as snowplows, heavy equipment, contractor and employee traffic. Roadway shoulders are narrow, and curves can limit visibility
- Watch for quickly changing weather conditions and the possibility of temporary road closures. Snow and ice may cover sections of road
- No services will be available, except limited restrooms. Plan for self-rescue or repair. Cell phone coverage throughout the park is sparse and unreliable for communicating emergencies.
- Prepare to spend an extended period in winter conditions in the event of a mechanical breakdown, injury, or other emergency