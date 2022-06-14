Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund- serving Park and Madison Counties - established to help those impacted by flooding

LIVINGSTON - Looking to help assist victims of the recent flooding? Organizers of a relief fund aimed at helping those impacted by floods in Park and Madison counties have established a new fund.

The Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund- serving Park and Madison Counties, has been created to support communities affected by the severe flooding in Park County, Madison County and other areas of Southwest Montana. The funding will provide support for immediate needs like emergency shelter, drinking water, food, clothing, food replacement from lost freezers and refrigerators, and will also help with clean-up and rebuilding efforts.

To make an online donation to the SW Montana Flood Relief Fund, go to text Flood22 to 41444 or go to www.greatergallatinunitedway.org.

The creation of the fund is a joint effort between the Greater Gallatin United Way (GGUW) and Park County Community Foundation (PCCF) to streamline support and focus it to the areas of the region that need it most at this time. Those wishing to help people most impacted by the flooding in Southwest Montana are encouraged to donate to this fund.

In less than 24 hours, the fund has received over $350,000 in initial seed funding thanks to the generosity of Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Deborah Erdman, Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, in conjunction with Montana Rail Link, Willow Creek Ranch, Yellowstone Club Community Foundation and others.

“Our community is resilient and generous. There is a strong desire to help our neighbors in need,” said Gavin Clark, Executive Director of Park County Community Foundation. “Offers of financial support were rolling in as the waters were rising and now, even more so – in the aftermath of the flooding. We are fortunate to partner with Greater Gallatin United Way to support our community in response to the flooding in the greater Yellowstone region. Those who have been impacted will need our help and this fund will allow us to help provide for them now as they clean up and rebuild their lives.”

“Our organizations are actively working with community leaders, local government, and emergency management officials to monitor and respond to the immediate and evolving needs of the region resulting from flooding,” said Danica Jamison President & CEO of Greater Gallatin United Way. “Our joint SWMT Flood Relief Fund will provide funding for critical needs for our most vulnerable residents.”

Organizers say as the situation evolves, the Fund may shift or expand to best serve the region throughout the crisis and recovery.

To make an online donation to the SW Montana Flood Relief Fund, text Flood22 to 41444 or go to greatergallatinunitedway.org

If you have been affected by the flooding and would like to request financial assistance please fill out this form: Funding Request Form for SWMT Flood Relief Fund Serving Park and Madison Counties

To learn more about the Fund, go to greatergallatinunitedway.org or pccf-montana.org

Checks may be mailed to:

SW Montana Flood Relief Fund

c/o Greater Gallatin United Way

945 Technology Blvd., Suite 101- Bozeman MT 59718

If individuals or families require emergency food, housing, transportation, financial or other social assistance, they should call 211. The 211 hotline is an information and resource line and crisis response call center answered by Help Center 211 for calls made in the Southwest Montana region. Referrals to the appropriate source(s) of assistance will be made. Call center data will be monitored to understand trends in current needs, which will assist in funding allocation decision-making.