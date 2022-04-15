Snow delays some Yellowstone National Park road openings

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Thanks to this week's heavy snow, some Yellowstone National Park roads did not open on time Friday morning.

Park officials say interior roads in Yellowstone were hit with 12 inches of snow and large drifts on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, which delayed the openings of some roads.

The road from West Yellowstone to Old Faithful opened after 9 a.m. Friday morning, a little more than an hour later than planned.

The park says it also planned to open the road from Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris on Friday, April 15, 2022, but crews were unfortunately not able to do so.

Other interior park roads, such as Norris to Canyon, will open as soon as conditions allow.

Before you make a visit to Yellowstone, be sure to check the park website for an updated list of which roads are open.